The 2026 NBA Playoffs and 2026 NHL Playoffs will continue on Sunday, giving you plenty of opportunities to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The SportsLine Projection Model has generated picks for Game 7 of Cavaliers vs. Raptors, Game 7 of Lightning vs. Canadiens and Game 1 of Avalanche vs. Wild, which are all among our Sunday DraftKings best bets. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Cavaliers vs. Raptors: Over 211.5 points (-108)

Lightning vs. Canadiens: Over 5.5 goals (+130)

Avalanche vs. Wild: Minnesota money line (+160)

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +1051 (risk $100 to win $1051, odds subject to change). Claim $100 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Cavaliers vs. Raptors: Over 211.5 points

With the exception of a low-scoring Game 4, these two franchises have combined for at least 220 points in every game of the series and they've averaged 234.7 points in the three games that have been played in Cleveland thus far. Brandon Ingram (heel) missed Game 6 and is questionable for Game 7, but Toronto had Ja'Kobe Walter and Collin Murray-Boyles step in to replace his production. The model predicts that they combine for 226 points on average and that the Over hits in 71% of simulations. Back the Over here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Lightning vs. Canadiens: Over 5.5 goals

This has been an unbelievable series, with four of the six games going to overtime and every contest decided by a single goal. All of those games but one ended with five goals or fewer, but this is a value proposition considering how good both of these teams were offensively this season. Tampa Bay was fourth in the NHL in goals scored this season while Montreal was seventh. The model predicts that the Over hits in 55.1% of simulations, making the +130 price here too good to pass up. Back the Over at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Avalanche vs. Wild: Minnesota money line

Colorado was the best team in hockey this season and is coming off a sweep of the Los Angeles Kings to begin the 2026 NHL Playoffs. Meanwhile, Minnesota needed six games to get past the Dallas Stars (who eliminated the Avalanche in the first round of last year's postseason). These two franchises have split their four regular-season meeting in each of the last two years and the model likes the Wild's chances of stealing a game here. It predicts they win in 42% of simulations, which far outpaces the 38.5% implied odds of the +160 price. Back Minnesota at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more NBA and NHL picks on Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.