Use DraftKings promo code to get $150 in bonus bets by targeting Dodgers-Cubs, Astros-Blue Jays, MLB on Monday

The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a first wager of $5 or more. There are eight games on the MLB schedule on Monday and we've used a combination of picks from the SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts for our Monday MLB best bets on DraftKings, which includes offering from Phillies vs. Nationals, Cubs vs. Dodgers and Astros vs. Blue Jays. The over/under for total runs scored in Dodgers vs. Cubs is 8. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 19 of the MLB season on a sizzling 39-23 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Monday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Phillies vs. Nationals: Philadelphia to win outright (-163)

Cubs vs. Dodgers: Chicago +1.5 (-162)

Astros vs. Blue Jays: Jeremy Pena Over 1.5 total bases (+101)

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +424 (risk $100 to profit $424, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Phillies vs. Nationals: Philadelphia to win outright (-163)

"Philly pitcher Aaron Nola is having a very down season, but this is about the Nationals -- who will use a bullpen game Monday -- telling their locker room we aren't pushing for the playoffs on Sunday by trading infielder Luis Garcia to the Yankees," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "Garcia is having a huge year, leading the National League in slugging percentage (.560) and batting .283 with 23 home runs, 76 RBI and an .873 OPS. Obviously significantly weakens a Washington lineup that not long ago traded another infielder having a career year in Curtis Mead. Maybe CJ Abrams goes Monday, and this number would really be value. As it is, Washington has lost five straight." Bet on the MLB at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Cubs vs. Dodgers: Chicago +1.5 (-162)



Despite the excitement of the Dodgers acquiring Tarik Skubal in a blockbuster trade over the weekend, the Dodgers were swept at home by the Red Sox. Now they go to Wrigley Field to take on the Cubs, who comfortable owners of an NL Wild Card spot at 14 games over .500. Pete Crow-Armstrong has played his way into the NL MVP conversation with a torrid stretch at the plate and historically great defense in center field. He's a big reason why the model predicts that Chicago covers in 65% of simulations. Back the Cubs to cover at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Astros vs. Blue Jays: Jeremy Pena Over 1.5 total bases (+101)

"Jeremy Pena is on a tear - the Astros shortstop is hitting .389 since July 1st. Overall this season, Pena is hitting .337 versus righties, .381 at home, and .405 when you combine both splits. He's cleared this bases prop in 11 of his last 12 games, and in 15/20 full games at home versus a righty starter," SportsLine MLB expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "He'll face Shane Bieber to start - the Blue Jays righty has allowed righties to hit 21/59 off him (.356), and also struggled in his minor league rehab outings. I love this spot for Pena, so much so that I'm going to double up with his runs prop as well." Back Pena at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more MLB picks for Monday?

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