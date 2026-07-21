Use DraftKings promo code to get $150 in bonus bets by targeting Dodgers vs. Phillies, MLB betting on Tuesday

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies will continue their series featuring two of the top National League teams on Tuesday, creating another top matchup to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a first wager of $5 or more. The bonuses are paid within 14 days. The Phillies will start Zack Wheeler, a three-time All-Star with a 10-1 record and 2.13 ERA this season. However, the Dodgers are still back-to-back World Series champions with the best record in baseball. The SportsLine Projection Model expects that to shine through on Tuesday, with the model backing the Dodgers to win at +113 odds as part of Tuesday MLB best bets at DraftKings.

SportsLine's team of experts has also locked in multiple picks from Tuesday's MLB slate, including MLB best bets from Rays vs. Blue Jays and Reds vs. Mariners. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen is picking Over 7.5 runs in Blue Jays vs. Rays as part of Tuesday best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 35-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Dodgers (+113) to defeat Phillies

Rays vs. Blue Jays: Over 7.5 total runs scored (-112)

Reds vs. Mariners: Reds First 5 innings money line (-130)

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +613 (risk $100 to win $613, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Dodgers (+113) to defeat Phillies

No team has more wins than the Dodgers' 63 this season, as the back-to-back World Series champs remain the measuring stick in MLB. The Dodgers started the second half taking two of three games against the Yankees, who have the second-best odds behind LA to win the 2026 World Series, and although the Dodgers have the challenge of going against one of the best pitchers in baseball in Zack Wheeler, the Phillies' ace also has the daunting task of trying to shut down LA's lineup, which features Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and more. The model loves the chance to back the Dodgers at plus money, as it projects Los Angeles to win in 57% of simulations. Back the Dodgers at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Rays vs. Blue Jays: Over 7.5 total runs scored (-112)



"Kevin Gausman has been miserable of late for the Blue Jays, with the team having lost each of his last six starts," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "In five of those games, the total has reached 9 runs or more. He also has fared terribly against the Rays in his career, with Tampa Bay hitters sporting a .340 average against Gausman in 109 at-bats. Rays All-Star Drew Rasmussen was awesome for most of the first half but gave up 11 earned runs combined in his two July starts. All four games played in Toronto between these two teams have seen 8+ runs this season. I expect another Over on Tuesday evening." Back the Over at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Reds vs. Mariners: Reds First 5 innings money line (-130)

"Chase Burns is reminiscent of what Luis Castillo was nearly 10 years ago, ironically also for the Reds," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "Burns owns an 11-1 record, a 2.54 ERA, a 3.16 expected ERA, a 3.40 FIP and a 1.11 WHIP. He demonstrates strong bat-missing ability, posting a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 31.7% whiff rate. His arsenal features a high-90s mph four-seam fastball (113 Stuff+) paired with a low-90s mph slider that holds opposing batters to a .182 expected batting average and produces a 37.4% chase rate. Castillo has pitched better of late, but I'm fading his season-long metrics. He has a 4.93 ERA, a 4.16 FIP, and an opponent batting average of .264, which is higher than the league average of .242. First five avoids bullpen variance." Back the Reds at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more MLB picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.