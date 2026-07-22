Use DraftKings promo code to get $150 in bonus bets by targeting Dodgers vs. Phillies, MLB betting Wednesday

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies will complete their three-game series on Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. ET, perfect for claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a first wager of $5 or more. The bonuses are paid within 14 days. The Dodgers and Phillies have split their first two games. For Wednesday, the SportsLine Projection Model is backing the back-to-back World Series champion Dodgers, projecting value at -120 odds as part of Wednesday MLB best bets at DraftKings.

The model is also backing Over 8 total runs in the Tigers vs. Cubs as one of the highlighted matchups in the Wednesday MLB slate. The model is also backing the Atlanta Braves to defeat the San Diego Padres as part of Wednesday best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 35-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Dodgers (-120) to defeat Phillies

Tigers vs. Cubs: Over 8 total runs scored (-105)

Braves (-117) to defeat Padres

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +563 (risk $100 to win $563, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Dodgers (-120) to defeat Phillies

The Dodgers have one of the best offenses in baseball statistically, and on name appeal, it's nearly impossible to name a more dangerous offense in baseball. Los Angeles' lineup features Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Tucker, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and more, which led the back-to-back World Series champions to the best record entering Wednesday in baseball at 64-38. The Phillies are throwing Aaron Nola, who has struggled with a 5.68 ERA and a 3-7 record this season, leading the model to project the Dodgers to win in 58% of simulations. Back the Dodgers at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Tigers vs. Cubs: Over 8 total runs scored (-105)



The Cubs' offense is surging, and the team's success certainly wasn't cooled off by the All-Star break, with Chicago scoring 33 runs over its last four games, averaging 8.3 runs per game themselves. The Cubs have scored at least six runs in all four games, nearly going Over this total by themselves. Meanwhile, the Cubs are starting Colin Rea, who has a 4.74 ERA, which could create scoring changes for the Tigers. An Over 8 total would be 6-2-1 over his last nine starts. The Cubs have the No. 4 scoring offense in baseball at 5.14 runs per game, and the model projects the Over to hit in 54.3% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Braves (-117) to defeat Padres

The Braves have the No. 6 scoring offense in baseball at 4.95 runs per game, including averaging seven runs per game in their first five contests out of the All-Star break. Atlanta is starting Martin Perez, who has a 3.54 ERA this season after having a 3.54 ERA last season as well. The Padres are 2-3 out of the All-Star break, including dropping two of three games to the lowly Kansas City Royals. The Braves have an eight-win advantage over the Padres and have home-field advantage with a 30-20 record at home this season. The model projects the Braves to win in 60% of simulations. Back the Braves at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more MLB picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.