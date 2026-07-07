Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting Argentina-Egypt, Colombia-Switzerland, World Cup

The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Messi leads his defending champion Argentina squad against Egypt at noon ET in the 2026 World Cup, while SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is parlaying Messi to score and Argentina to win at +100 odds as part of Tuesday World Cup best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. Colombia vs. Switzerland follows at 4 p.m. ET, and SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is backing both teams to score.

The soccer pitch isn't the only place with the stars in action, as back-to-back AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal starts for the Tigers, but the SportsLine Projection Model sees value in playing Skubal Under 8.5 strikeouts as part of Tuesday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Argentina to win + Lionel Messi anytime goalscorer (+100)



Colombia vs. Switzerland: Both teams to score (-110)

Tarik Skubal, Tigers, Under 8.5 total strikeouts (-129)

Combining the two picks into a Tuesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +577 (risk $100 to win $577, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Argentina to win + Lionel Messi anytime goalscorer (+100)

"Manager Lionel Scaloni has a deep squad at his disposal, but Messi will still be Argentina's most potent attacking weapon in this game," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "He's scored a goal every 46 minutes he's been on the pitch at this tournament — a better strike rate than any other forward at the World Cup. Combining him to score with Argentina to win looks like a great option." Back Argentina and Messi at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Colombia vs. Switzerland: Both teams to score (-110)

"Switzerland have really transitioned into an attacking nation with standout players like Breel Embolo and Johan Manzambi really showing up. I expect them to continue to press," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "Colombia have been dominating the physical match, but they're missing too many chances. They will be pressed by Switzerland and will be forced to press, and I expect goals." Back BTTS at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Tarik Skubal, Tigers, Under 8.5 total strikeouts (-129)

Tarik Skubal has gone Over this number just twice in his four starts since missing a month with loose bodies in his elbow, and each time he did, he finished with exactly nine strikeouts to barely go Over the total. The Tigers face the Athletics on Tuesday, and Skubal went Under this total in two of his last three matchups against the Athletics, both coming as part of his back-to-back Cy Young seasons in Detroit. His name appeal often bumps up his strikeout total at sportsbooks, but he's averaging only 6.8 strikeouts per game this season. The model projects Skubal for 7.2 strikeouts on Tuesday. Play Skubal's Under at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more World Cup, MLB picks on Tuesday?

You've seen some of the SportsLine experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the World Cup, MLB, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.