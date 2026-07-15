Use DraftKings promo code for $200 bonus bets by targeting Argentina vs. England, Messi, World Cup Wednesday

The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. England vs. Argentina will square off at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and SportsLine expert Martin Green likes Harry Kane to strike as an anytime goal-scorer as part of Wednesday World Cup best bets at DraftKings. Green doesn't expect Kane to be the only scorer on Wednesday, though, as he's also backing Over 2.5 total goals for Argentina vs. England. Lionel Messi will also be on the pitch.

SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is siding with the defending World Cup champions, backing Argentina (Draw No Bet) at +100 odds as part of his Argentina vs. England best bets at DraftKings on Wednesday, as it's difficult to pick against Messi. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

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Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Argentina (Draw No Bet) (+100)

Argentina vs. England: Over 2.5 total goals (+140)

Harry Kane, England, anytime goalscorer (+130)

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Argentina (Draw No Bet) (+100)

"I really don't like accusing any leagues or refs or anything of favoritism, but the longer this World Cup goes, the more we are seeing some... questionable calls always in the favor of Messi and his crew," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "We've seen missed calls, forced calls, and just calls with no reasoning. England have yet to play a convincing 90 minutes for me, and Messi and his crew seem to be unstoppable at the moment on the offense. I expect this game to have goals, but I expect us to see a repeat of the France v Argentina final." Back Argentina at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Argentina vs. England: Over 2.5 total goals (+140)



"This should be an entertaining game between two teams that are stacked with elite attackers," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "Lionel Messi leads the Golden Boot race after scoring eight goals in six games, while Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez form a strong supporting cast. Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have both scored six goals for England at this tournament, and they could overpower Argentina's Lisandro Martínez in this game. Over 2.5 goals has paid off in five of Argentina's six games at this tournament, as they're dangerous in attack and dreadful in defense. England also struggles to keep clean sheets, so +140 on Over 2.5 goals looks great." Back the Over at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Harry Kane, England, anytime goal scorer (+130)

"Kane drew a blank in England's last match, but he still has six goals in six games at this tournament," Green said. "He's coming off a record-breaking season, which saw him score 61 goals and win the European Golden Shoe. Kane will relish the chance to take on Romero and Lisandro Martínez. The former is often caught out of position, while the latter is just too small to challenge Kane in the air. If he gets the right service, England's captain should find the back of the net in this game. He has 11 goals in his last 12 knockout stage matches at major tournaments." Back Kane at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more World Cup picks for Wednesday?

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