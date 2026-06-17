Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting England-Croatia, Panama-Ghana, 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup continues on Wednesday with a four-game slate, creating opportunities throughout the day to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. England and Harry Kane make their World Cup 2026 debut against Croatia at 4 p.m. ET as one of Wednesday's top matches, and SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer likes England to begin the World Cup 2026 with a victory as part of Wednesday World Cup best bets at DraftKings.

SportsLine experts have also locked in picks on Panama vs. Ghana at 7 p.m. ET and Colombia vs. Uzbekistan at 10 p.m. ET as part of Wednesday World Cup best bets at DraftKings, including soccer expert Brad Thomas backing Panama to cover as 0.5-goal underdogs and Under 2.5 total goals in Colombia vs. Uzbekistan. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

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Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

England (-140) to defeat Croatia

Panama (+0.5) vs. Ghana (-165)

Colombia vs. Uzbekistan: Under 2.5 total goals (-115)

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +414 (risk $100 to win $414, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

England (-140) to defeat Croatia

"This is no longer the same Croatia squad that finished third in the 2022 World Cup," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "While they still have many of the same players, including the legend Luka Modric, their age is really starting to show. This is a side that has been legendary for over a decade now, but the same players that made them great 10 years ago are still the ones doing it now. They looked tired in their friendlies versus Belgium and Brazil. I'm not the biggest England fan, but they should win this first match in convincing fashion with the players at their disposal." Back England here and claim $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Panama (+0.5) vs. Ghana (-165)

"I've been pretty low on this Ghana team for quite some time," SportsLine soccer expert Brad Thomas said. "I actually took them not to win a single group game, and I also took them to finish with the fewest points in the group. Now, their man in the middle, Thomas Partey, will be out after he was denied entry into the United States. He is so vital to this team's success that I find it hard to believe Ghana can win this match without him. After failing to win seven of their last matches, Ghana already looked disjointed. Now, without Partey controlling the midfield, it feels like they're only going to be even more out of sorts." Back Panama at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Colombia vs. Uzbekistan: Under 2.5 total goals (-115)

"Is this going to be the easiest under of the tournament? I don't know how I could possibly stay away from the under in Colombia versus Uzbekistan," Thomas said. "Uzbekistan's defensive rating is vastly underrated, and their attack is nothing to write home about. They are also facing a really strong Colombia defensive unit. Colombia are versatile defensively, with players like Daniel Muñoz able to get involved in the build-up and attack, while still having the pace and awareness to transition back. Colombia also don't play a brand of football built around blowing teams out. Even if they win, I don't see it being by two or three goals. I have this ending 1-1 or 0-0, played slow from start to finish. Back the Under at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

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