Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting Knicks-Spurs, 2026 World Cup on Saturday

An NBA champion could be crowned Saturday when the New York Knicks visit San Antonio with a 3-1 series lead, another chance to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The Knicks are coming off an NBA-Finals record 29-point comeback victory in Game 4 on Wednesday, but rather than picking a potential future champ or the series extending, the SportsLine Projection Model sees the best value in backing a total. The model is taking Under 216.5 total points for Saturday NBA best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Spurs are favored by 5.5 in a must-win Game 5.

Saturday night also features two more World Cup matches in the opening week of the 2026 World Cup, including two starting at 9 p.m. ET or later. SportsLine experts have locked in picks from Haiti vs. Scotland, a game in which Scotland is -195 on the 90-minute money line. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA Finals on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Knicks vs. Spurs: Under 216.5 total points (-110)

Haiti vs. Scotland: Over 2.5 goals (-145)

Combining the two picks into a Saturday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +223 (risk $100 to win $223, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Knicks vs. Spurs: Under 216.5 total points (-111)

The Under has hit in three of four games this series, and with San Antonio's season on the line and the Knicks having the chance to secure the franchise's first title since 1973, the model expects strong defensive efforts on both sides. New York's defense has been strong throughout the postseason, especially in potential closeout games, holding teams to 99.7 points per game in three closeout games. The Knicks went 3-0 in those, but the Spurs likely present a tougher challenge, so rather than backing a side, the model finds the best value in the total, with the Under hitting in 56% of simulations." Back the Under here and claim $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Haiti vs. Scotland: Over 2.5 goals (-145)

"Scotland are a team that most people are going to write off, especially when they're in a group with teams like Brazil and Morocco, but man, you can't sleep on this squad," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "Look at some of the names on their attack: Scott McTominay, Lawrence Shankland, John McGinn and Che Adams just to name a few. This is a team that regardless of their opponent, will attack, press forward, and score some dang goals. Haiti's defense will struggle against all competition, and I expect Scotland to cover this over by themselves." Back the Over at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

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