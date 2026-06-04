Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting Hurricanes-Golden Knights, MLB on Thursday

After a wild Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals, the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights return to the ice on Thursday for Game 2, the perfect time to claim the newest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The Golden Knights won Game 1, 5-4, and the model likes the value of Las Vegas to win as road underdogs again tonight, backing the Golden Knights to win at +136 odds in its Thursday NHL best bets at DraftKings.

One of SportsLine's top experts has also locked in a play on the total in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. The model has found value in an MLB pick, backing Over 9.5 total runs in Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks for its Thursday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 11 of the MLB season on a red-hot 17-5 run (77%) on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Thursday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Golden Knights (+136) vs. Hurricanes

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes: Under 6 total goals (-118)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks: Over 9.5 total runs (-105)

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +673 (risk $100 to win $673, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Golden Knights (+136) vs. Hurricanes

Vegas has won seven straight postseason games after its 5-4 win over Carolina in Game 1, and four of those wins came on the road. The Golden Knights swept the Avalanche, who had the best record in the NHL this season, and carried that into a five-goal performance in Game 1. Vegas didn't blink at a two-goal deficit in the first period in Game 1, scoring the game's next three goals before ultimately exiting with the victory. Vegas' depth showed with five different goal scorers in Game 1. The Golden Knights are 7-2 on the road this postseason, and the model projects Vegas to win in 49% of simulations, showcasing strong value at these odds. Back the Golden Knights here, and claim $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes: Under 6 total goals (-118)

"Getting this total at six is a bit of an overreaction to Game 1's 5-4 score," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "Carolina has allowed more than two goals just twice in 14 playoff games, and both of those came in the first game of a series after a layoff. I also expect Canes' goaltender Frederik Anderson to get back into form after a rare off night where he allowed five goals on 23 shots. I see more of a low-scoring grinder on Thursday between the two top defenses in the playoffs." Back the Under at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks: Over 9.5 total runs (-105)

Both teams have big-time offensive threats in their lineups, including Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts for the Dodgers with Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte and Nolan Arenado for Arizona. The Dodgers have the No. 2 scoring offense in baseball at 5.26 runs per game, and Arizona ranks 12th at 4.55 runs per game. Arizona is starting Ryne Nelson, who allowed four runs in 5 ⅓ innings against the Mariners on Saturday in his last start. He struggled in his first start against the Dodgers, allowing four runs in 4 ⅔ innings. Los Angeles is starting Justin Wrobleski, who has been boom or bust lately, allowing five and seven runs in two of his last four starts. The model likes the Over to hit in 57.3% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more Stanley Cup, MLB picks on Thursday?

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