Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting Hurricanes-Golden Knights, MLB on Tuesday

The 2026 Stanley Cup Finals begin Tuesday with the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at 8 p.m. ET, the perfect time to claim the newest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The SportsLine Projection Model and one of SportsLine's top experts have locked in Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes picks, and the model is backing Over 5.5 total goals for its Tuesday NHL best bets at DraftKings. Five of the last eight Vegas playoff games went Over this total. The model has also found value from the MLB slate, backing Over nine runs in Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks in its Tuesday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 11 of the MLB season on a red-hot 17-5 run (77%) on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Hurricanes (-155) vs. Golden Knights

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights: Over 5.5 total goals (-118)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks: Over 9 total runs (-122)

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +402 (risk $100 to win $402, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Hurricanes (-155) vs. Golden Knights

"Vegas enters this series after a week-long layoff following its sweep of Colorado, a pause that often leads to slow starts," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "Their high-octane, transition-based offense has leaned heavily on Carter Hart's outstanding but unsustainable goaltending to mask defensive flaws, leading to a -45 postseason shot differential. In sharp contrast, Carolina's disciplined, possession-driven approach has produced a +142 shot differential and is perfectly built for postseason resilience." Back the Hurricanes here, and claim $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights: Over 5.5 total goals (-118)

The Golden Knights have the No. 2 scoring offense this postseason, averaging 3.63 goals per game, and the Hurricanes are averaging 3.23 goals per game for a combined average of nearly seven goals per contest. Carolina's Eastern Conference Finals series averaged 5.8 goals per game, while Vegas' series averaged 5.3 goals per game. However, the Golden Knights averaged 3.5 goals per game against the Avalanche, who allowed 23 fewer goals than any other team in the NHL during the regular season. The Golden Knights have gone Over this total in five of their last eight games, and the model projects aggressive starts in Game 1, leading to the Over hitting in 58.9% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks: Over 9 total runs (-122)

The Dodgers' high-powered offense has shown itself lately, averaging 6.3 runs per game over their last nine contests and moving to No. 2 in the sport in scoring at 5.32 runs per game. The Dodgers' offense is loaded with star power, such as Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Kyle Tucker, and the Diamondbacks are starting Michael Soroka, who allowed three runs in 5 ⅓ innings to the Dodgers last season. Arizona has scored at least six runs in half of its last eight games. Eric Lauer makes his second start of the season for the Dodgers, and he had a 6.69 ERA in eight games with Toronto this season before being traded to the Dodgers. The model projects the Over to hit in 57.4% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more Stanley Cup, MLB picks on Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.