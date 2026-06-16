Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting Iraq-Norway, Algeria-Argentina 2026 World Cup

Two of soccer's biggest stars will take the pitch on Tuesday for their 2026 World Cup debuts, with Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Kylian Mbappe in action, making today the perfect chance to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Tuesday would mark Messi and Argentina's first World Cup match since winning the 2022 edition, and the defending champions open with Algeria at 9 p.m. ET. Erling Haaland leads Norway against Iraq in a 6 p.m. ET start. Haaland is priced at -225 to score a goal against Iraq, and Norway is a -450 money line favorite.

SportsLine's team of experts has been locking in multiple picks from nearly every game in the World Cup 2026 and have locked in Tuesday World Cup best bets at DraftKings on these contests as well, including SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer backing Argentina to win by two-plus goals. Another SportsLine expert is backing Over 2.5 goals in France vs. Senegal, and an expert has locked in a pick on Norway vs. Iraq. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

France vs. Senegal: Over 2.5 total goals (-115)

Norway (-1.5) vs. Iraq (-170)

Argentina (-1.5) vs. Algeria (+115)

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +538 (risk $100 to win $538, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

France vs. Senegal: Over 2.5 total goals (-115)

"This should be an entertaining game between two talented teams. France boasts the best attack in world soccer, featuring Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué, and Michael Olise, so Les Bleus should score at least two goals in this game," SportsLine expert Martin Green said. "Senegal's forwards are also very dangerous — especially Sadio Mané and Ismaïla Sarr — so we should see plenty of goals in this match." Back the Over here and claim $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Norway (-1.5) vs. Iraq (-170)

"Norway return to the World Cup for the first time in 28 years," SportsLine expert Jon Eimer noted. "They did so by being the most dominant goal-scoring threat in the entirety of the UEFA qualification stages. Norway won group I in the qualifiers, outscoring their opponents 37-5 in just eight matches. They also went 8-0-0. Led by the Viking himself, Erling Haaland, this team's front line is terrifying. Haaland is backed by Martin Odegaard, Alexander Sorloth and Antonio Nusa. I wouldn't want to have to try to stop this attack, and I expect them to roll this first match, winning by 3+ goals." Back Norway at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Argentina (-1.5) vs. Algeria

"Before you bet on this match, understand that there is a world where Lionel Messi doesn't play in this match," Eimer noted. "Even if he does not play, I'm still betting Argentina to win this match in convincing fashion. Yes, Messi is a big deal, but this team has a wildly good attack even if he decides to sit this match out. Look for players like Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez and Nico Paz to find the back of the net multiple times, as Argentina look to not repeat their first match of the group stage incident of the 2022 World Cup." Back Argentina at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more World Cup picks on Tuesday?

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