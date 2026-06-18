Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting Mexico-South Korea, Canada-Qatar, 2026 World Cup

The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Mexico and Canada, two of the host nations for the World Cup 2026, are included in Thursday's action, and SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is parlaying Canada to win and Under 3.5 total goals scored at -110 odds as part of his Thursday World Cup best bets at DraftKings.

SportsLine expert Jon Eimer has also locked in a pair of picks for Thursday, including backing South Korea in a double chance bet to either win or tie at -120 odds for Thursday World Cup best bets at DraftKings. He's also locked in a pick from Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Thursday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina: Both teams to score (+105)

Canada to win and Under 3.5 total goals (-110)

Double Chance: South Korea to win or draw against Mexico (-130)

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +592 (risk $100 to win $592, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina: Both teams to score (+105)

"We saw Bosnia get a point off of Canada without utilizing their best goal scorer Edin Dzeko, who was apparently experiencing discomfort and was unable to play," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "He is expected to be back for the match against Switzerland, and this is a team that you can't count out because, my word, they play with passion out there. Switzerland are the better team and will be desperate to bounce back, but they'll have their hands full. I'm expecting a tight-fought goal heavy match." Back BTTS here and claim $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Canada to win and Under 3.5 total goals (-110)

'The Canadians like to sit back, soak up pressure, and spring rapid counterattacks, but that may not be an option on Thursday," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "They're the favorites to win this game, and they'll be roared on by passionate home fans in Vancouver, so it will be up to the Canada men's national team to take the initiative. It could be another tight game, as Qatar's defenders have shown that they can resist wave after wave of attack, but the quality of Larin and David should ultimately earn Canada a precious victory." Back Canada at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Double Chance: South Korea to win or draw against Mexico (-130)

"This team showed resilience and some scary levels of fight and determination against Czechia," Eimer said. "They fought back after going down with Hwan In-beom equalizing, and Oh Hyeon-gyu giving them the go-ahead goal in the 80th minute. The thing that makes this team so scary, besides the obvious, is their accuracy. This team put up unreal numbers of successful long passes, duels won and aerials. This is a team that, frankly, outworked Czechia from start to finish. I rate this team very highly, and I expect them frankly, to get the best out of Mexico when that final whistle blows." Back South Korea at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more World Cup picks on Thursday?

You've seen some of the SportsLine experts' Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the World Cup, MLB, UFC, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.