Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals, Paul Skenes Wednesday

The 2026 NBA Finals tip off Wednesday in Texas with the San Antonio Spurs (-4.5, 217.5) hosting the New York Knicks, making this the perfect chance to take advantage of the newest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The SportsLine team of experts will be locking in their best sports bets throughout the day, and two experts have already made picks on a side and the total as options to feature in Wednesday NBA best bets at DraftKings. Also, the SportsLine Projection Model has found strong value in the MLB slate, including backing the Houston Astros to defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates, despite Paul Skenes starting, in Wednesday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 11 of the MLB season on a red-hot 17-5 run (77%) on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Knicks (+4.5) vs. Spurs (-110)

Knicks vs. Spurs: Over 217.5 total points (-110)

Astros (+129) vs. Pirates

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +678 (risk $100 to win $678, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Knicks (+4.5) vs. Spurs (-110)

"The Spurs had three days off to reset after their epic Game 7 win in Oklahoma City," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "I still question whether they can muster the same focus and urgency they showed in dethroning the defending champs. Mitchell Robinson (finger) is expected to play; he and OG Anunoby will be critical to the Knicks' defense on Victor Wembanyama. New York won two of three meetings this year, including the NBA Cup Final, and lost by just two in San Antonio. While the Thunder (due to injury) lacked a second creator behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, New York can run its offense through Karl-Anthony Towns while letting Jalen Brunson play off the ball. I'm expecting Game 1 to come down to the wire, so I took the points." Back the Knicks here, and claim $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Knicks vs. Spurs: Over 217.5 total points (-110)

"The Spurs and Knicks were both Under teams during the regular season, but their first meeting went way over the total 134-132, and their second meeting in New York stayed Under the total 114-89," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "The highest total was 235.5, and the lowest total was 227.5. Now, we're looking at 218.5 in the NBA Finals, where defense figures to be the main focus initially for both teams. But the Spurs have gone Over the total in seven of their last nine games, while the Knicks have gone Over in four of their last five. The Knicks haven't played since May 25th, but I think they play at their best, as do the Spurs at home." Back the Over at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Astros (+129) vs. Pirates

Paul Skenes takes the mound for the Pirates, and as enticing as his presence may make betting on the Pirates, the results don't justify that lately. Pittsburgh has lost three straight of Skenes' starts, and it hasn't all been due to the offense. Skenes has allowed 12 runs (10 earned) over those three starts, increasing his season ERA to 2.89. The Astros are starting Spencer Arrighetti, who doesn't have the name appeal but certainly has the results of a pitcher to back when MLB betting. The 26-year-old is 7-1 with a 1.34 ERA this season. He's coming off a May where he allowed three earned runs in five starts for a 0.93 ERA. The model projects the Astros to win in 51% of simulations, showcasing strong value at these odds. Back the Astros at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more NBA Finals, MLB picks on Wednesday?

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