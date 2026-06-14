Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting UFC White House, 2026 World Cup on Sunday

The Sunday sports schedule is loaded with the 2026 World Cup continuing, UFC Freedom 250 taking place at the White House and Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, making it a perfect day to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. We've used the SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts to craft our Sunday best bets, which include sports picks from Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador in the World Cup 2026, Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes in the Stanley Cup Final, and Diego Lopez vs. Steve Garcia on the UFC White House card, which begins at 8 p.m. ET. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA Finals on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador: Under 2.5 goals scored (-250)

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes: Vegas to win outright (-105)

UFC Freedom 250: Diego Lopes to beat Steve Garcia (-148)

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +358 (risk $100 to win $358, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador: Under 2.5 goals scored (-250)

"If you LOVE high scoring matchups with fierce attacks, then please, I beg you, stay away from this match. We have a match between two incredible defenses, who prioritize sitting back and parking the bus," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "Ivory Coast won their group stage without conceding a single goal over 10 matches. Ecuador finished second in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, conceded just five goals over 18 matches. Neither team has a great attack, but both teams are absolute walls on defense. I think this ends 0-0." Back the Under here and claim $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes: Vegas to win outright (-105)

Vegas has its back against the wall going into a Game 6 at home after suffering a 4-2 defeat in Carolina on Thursday to fall behind 3-2 in the series. However, this has been a seesaw series and the energy level should be high on home ice tonight. Mitch Marner was held without a point in Game 5 and he'll need to make a much larger impact on Sunday as the leader point producer in the NHL this postseason. The model predicts that he helps the Golden Knights come through in 53% of simulations. Back Vegas at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

UFC Freedom 250: Diego Lopes to beat Steve Garcia (-148)

"This is the one fight in which the underdog has seen some steady action, but we like Lopes on the reduced price from an opener of -200. Lopes came up short in two title bids against Volkanovski but should have the edge in this matchup," UFC expert Josh Nagel said. "Steve Garcia is a dangerous brawler but the last time Lopes saw a similar matchup, against Jean Silva, he took him out in short order. Capitalize on the discount price here." Back Lopes at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more UFC Freedom, World Cup, Stanley Cup Finals picks on Sunday?

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