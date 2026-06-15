Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting Uruguay-Saudi Arabia, 2026 World Cup on Monday

The 2026 World Cup continues on Monday with a four-game slate, providing opportunities throughout the day to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Spain, Belgium and Uruguay are among the high-profile teams in action on Monday, and the SportsLine team of experts has locked in Monday World Cup best bets at DraftKings on the action throughout the day. SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is parlaying Uruguay to win and Over 1.5 goals for a -130 payout as a part of Monday World Cup best bets at DraftKings.

In the final game on Monday, SportsLine expert Jon Eimer is backing Iran to defeat New Zealand in a 9 p.m. ET start at Sofi Stadium in California. SportsLine's experts have also locked in a pick on Belgium vs. Egypt. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

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After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Monday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Uruguay to win and Over 1.5 goals (-130)

Iran to defeat New Zealand (-105)

Belgium Over 1.5 goals team total (-143)

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +486 (risk $100 to win $486, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Uruguay to win and Over 1.5 goals (-130)

"Uruguay should be too strong for Saudi Arabia," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "La Celeste have quality players like Federico Valverde and Ronald Araujo in their ranks, so they're the favorites to win this game. They should win the midfield battle, and they have enough firepower to put a couple of goals past Saudi Arabia. Manager Marcelo Bielsa is renowned for his ultra-attacking style, which often overloads the opposition in dangerous areas of the pitch. His teams are always at risk of being caught on the counterattack, but they should outgun Saudi Arabia in this match." Back this play here and claim $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Iran to defeat New Zealand (-105)

"FIFA rankings aren't always the most accurate, but what I will say is that they are accurate in the sense that New Zealand is the team that barely scraped in here, and outside of Curacao are probably the team that's the most outclassed," SportsLine expert Jon Eimer said. "Iran are a solid side, and will be playing with a chip on their shoulder as VISA issues continue to plague this team while they are trying to prep. If anything, that will give Iran even more of a reason to succeed in this competition. New Zealand are happy to be here, and I have no expectations for them as a whole." Back Iran at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Belgium Over 1.5 goals team total (-143)

"Belgium are in the midst of a genuine generational shift," Eimer said. "The era defined by that famous 'Golden Generation' has aged out, but a new wave of Belgian talent is finding its footing on the international stage — and this group carries none of the crushing pressure that always seemed to hold their predecessors back. That freedom can be a real asset in tournament football. Egypt, meanwhile, are dangerous going forward but can be exploited defensively, and Belgium have the quality up front to find the net multiple times. Back Belgium's team total at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more World Cup picks on Monday?

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