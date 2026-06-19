Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting USA-Australia, Brazil-Haiti for 2026 World Cup

Team USA resumes action after a historic 4-1 victory over Paraguay behind three first-half goals, and with U.S. vs. Australia set for 3 p.m. ET on Friday, this is the perfect high-profile contest to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. But even after USA finishes up their afternoon contest, another one of the most popular teams in the World Cup 2026 takes the pitch on Friday with Brazil vs. Haiti at 8:30 p.m. ET. SportsLine experts have locked in best bets on both of these contests.

SportsLine expert Martin Green is backing Team USA to cover as 1-goal favorites as part of Friday World Cup best bets at DraftKings. He's also backing Brazil to cover a large margin, covering a 2.5-goal spread against Haiti. SportsLine expert Jon Eimer has locked in a pick on Morocco vs. Scotland as well for Friday best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

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After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

USA (-1) vs. Australia (+105)

Morocco (-130) to defeat Scotland

Brazil (-2.5) vs. Haiti (-120)

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +564 (risk $100 to win $564, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

USA (-1) vs. Australia (+105)

"The USMNT produced a superb performance to beat Paraguay, 4-1, in their opener," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "Striker Folarin Balogun scored twice, and fellow stars Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie also looked lively. They should extend their winning streak when they face Australia. The Socceroos pulled off a shock 2-0 victory over Türkiye on Matchday 1, but they were outplayed for large parts of that game, and they could struggle against this fired-up USA team, which will benefit from home advantage in Seattle." Back USA here and claim $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Morocco (-130) to defeat Scotland

"Morocco took a point off a loaded Brazil side, and they did it by matching them physically and mentally," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "Morocco didn't allow Brazil players to get a moment of peace in the entire match and continuously frustrated Carlo Ancelotti's squad. You can call Ismael Saibari's goal a bit of a fluke if you want, but regardless, this is a team that will be a nightmare for all other squads in this group. I expect them to beat Scotland, and I hate to say it, but I think they do it with ease." Back Morocco at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Brazil (-2.5) vs. Haiti (-120)

"This game looks like a mismatch, pitting the most successful team in World Cup history against a Haiti team that's No. 85 in the FIFA world rankings," Green said. "Haiti lost 1-0 to Scotland in their opener, and they're likely to suffer a heavier defeat against this star-studded Brazil team on Friday." Back Brazil at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

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