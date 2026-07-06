Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting USA-Belgium, Spain-Portugal in 2026 World Cup

USA vs. Belgium at the 2026 World Cup begins at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, following an elite matchup of Spain vs. Portugal, creating two must-see contests as opportunities to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green's best bet from U.S. vs. Belgium features plenty of offense, parlaying both teams to score and Over 2.5 goals as part of his Monday World Cup best bets at DraftKings. SportsLine expert Jon Eimer is backing Spain to defeat Portugal on the 90-minute money line.

Monday also features an eight-game MLB slate, and SportsLine expert Matt Severance is backing the Atlanta Braves to defeat the New York Mets as part of Monday best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

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After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Monday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spain (-110) to defeat Portugal on 90-minute money line

USA vs. Belgium: Both teams to score + Over 2.5 goals (-125)



Braves (-126) to defeat Mets

Combining the two picks into a Monday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +516 (risk $100 to win $516, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Spain (-110) to defeat Portugal on 90-minute money line

"It would appear that the longer this World Cup goes on, the more dangerous this Spain side is becoming," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "They finally showed a little bit of dominance when they played Austria and just completely and utterly rolled over them. Spain had almost 70% possession, 22 shots and 10 shots on target versus an Austria side that didn't find a single shot on goal. Spain are the better side here and I expect them to continue to dominate as Portugal are having trouble finding their cohesion." Back Spain at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

USA vs. Belgium: Both teams to score + Over 2.5 goals (-125)

"It's hard to see Team USA keeping a clean sheet in this game," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "However, the USMNT have enough firepower to exploit this leaky Belgian defense, so it could prove to be an entertaining game. These teams played out a seven-goal thriller in March, so a bet on both teams to score and Over 2.5 goals looks great. That has paid off in Belgium's last two games." Back this parlay at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Braves (-126) to defeat Mets

"Pretty cheap number on the Braves," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Feel like the books are pricing New York's Freddy Peralta like he is the 2025 excellent version of himself with Milwaukee. He has been an abject disappointment with the Mets at 5-7 with a 4.81 ERA. In three of his past five starts, Peralta has allowed at least five runs. On the road, his ERA is 6.06. Atlanta's Reynaldo Lopez (4-1, 3.31 ERA) is usually pretty solid. No Mets have done much off him in his career." Back the Braves at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more World Cup, MLB picks on Monday?

You've seen some of the SportsLine experts' Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the World Cup, MLB, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.