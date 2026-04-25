The 2026 NBA Playoffs and 2026 NHL Playoffs will continue on Saturday, making it the perfect time to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. The SportsLine Projection Model offers sports picks for every game in both leagues, and it is particularly confident in NBA picks and NHL picks from Timberwolves vs. Nuggets and Flyers vs. Penguins for its Saturday best sports bets. Additionally, one of SportsLine's experts has an NBA player prop for Hawks vs. Knicks. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Hawks vs. Knicks: Dyson Daniels Over 11.5 rebounds + assists (-122)

Penguins -101 vs. Flyers

Timberwolves +101 vs. Nuggets

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +628 (risk $100 to win $628, odds subject to change). Claim $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Hawks vs. Knicks: Dyson Daniels Over 11.5 rebounds + assists (-122)

"When playing at State Farm Arena, Dyson Daniels has averaged 7.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists — higher numbers than he puts up on the road," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "He has cleared this prop total in five of six matchups with the Knicks this season. With Daniels' defensive versatility playing a huge role in this series, I like him to play 30-35 minutes and cash this combo prop again." Back Daniels at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Penguins -101 vs. Flyers

The Flyers are on the verge of closing this series out after a 5-2 win on Wednesday, but Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang will look to make a last stand in what could be their last playoff run together. The Penguins split their regular-season series with Philadelphia and their two losses both came in overtime, so they know they can compete. The model expects them to extend the series, predicting that Pittsburgh wins in 58% of simulations. Back the Penguins here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Timberwolves +101 vs. Nuggets

The Timberwolves stole home-court advantage with a road win in Game 2, and they backed up their performance and post-game comments with a 113-96 win in Game 3 on Thursday. They held Nuggets star Nikola Jokic to 7-of-26 shooting and 2-of-10 from 3-point range. Guard Ayo Dosunmu scored 25 points and dished out nine assists off the bench for the Timberwolves. SportsLine's model has Minnesota winning in 58% of simulations on Saturday night. Back the Timberwolves at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Want more NBA and NHL picks on Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.