There are three games in the 2026 NBA Playoffs on Monday, making tonight ideal for claiming the latest DraftKings promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins. The SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts have zeroed in on picks from Cavaliers vs. Raptors, Nuggets vs. Timberwolves and Nationals vs. Braves among its Monday best sports bets. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Monday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Cavaliers vs. Raptors: Sandro Mamukelashvili over 4.5 rebounds (+118)

Timberwolves +6.5 vs. Nuggets (-105)

Over 8 runs in Nationals vs. Braves (-115)

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +695 (risk $100 to win $695, odds subject to change). Claim $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Cavaliers vs. Raptors: Sandro Mamukelashvili over 4.5 rebounds (+118)

"Raptors reserve Sandro Mamukelashvili grabbed eight rebounds in the Game 1 loss at Cleveland. He had two assists, a steal and zero turnovers. He was only minus-4 in a game his team lost by 13," SportsLine NBA expert Larry Hartstein said. "With Jakob Poeltl struggling against Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, Toronto turned to Mamukelashvili and Collin Murray-Boyles for 20 minutes apiece. In the three regular-season meetings with the Cavs, Mamukelashvili grabbed six, five and nine rebounds. I like his chances Monday of getting to five rebounds at plus money." Back Mamukelashvili at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Timberwolves +6.5 vs. Nuggets (-105)

Denver scored a 116-105 victory in Game 1, but don't expect a 7-for-19 shooting performance again from Anthony Edwards. Two years ago, Edwards averaged 27.7 points per game and shot 50% from the floor in a seven-game series win over the Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals and he's likely for a big bounceback on Monday. The model predicts that Minnesota covers the spread in 60% of simulations. Back Minnesota at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Over 8 runs in Nationals vs. Braves (-115)

"I think we have a great over opportunity in the Braves-Nationals game despite it being 54° and wind blowing in from left field at 13 mph. The Nationals have gone 15-7 to the over on the season, hitting at 68.2% of their games, and they're going against one of the hottest hitting teams in baseball," SportsLine MLB handicapper Micah Roberts said. "The Braves are No. 2 in hitting at .277 and also lead baseball with 122 runs scored on the season. Washington starter Jake Irvin has given up 11 runs between his last three starts, while Atlanta's Bryce Elder has gone over the total in his last two starts." Back the Over at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Want more NBA and MLB picks on Monday?

You've seen some of the model's Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.