Between the NBA playoffs, the NHL playoffs and 15 games in the MLB, there's no shortage of options on Tuesday to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. SportsLine's team of experts has revealed picks from Celtics vs. 76ers, Sabres vs. Bruins and Nationals vs. Braves among its Tuesday best bets. The Celtics are favored by 14.5 points at home, while the over/under for total points scored is 217.5. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Celtics vs. 76ers: Jayson Tatum over 9.5 rebounds (-131)

Sabres vs. Bruins: Buffalo money line (-105)

Nationals vs. Braves: Atlanta +1.5 (+115)

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +506 (risk $100 to win $506, odds subject to change). Claim $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Celtics vs. 76ers: Jayson Tatum over 9.5 rebounds (-131)

"Jayson Tatum grabbed 11 rebounds in Game 1, playing just 32 minutes because it was a blowout. Another Celtics' massacre is certainly a possibility. Otherwise, this line might be 10.5," SportsLine NBA expert Larry Hartstein said. "Either way, I have to keep betting this prop. In his last eight games against teams not named Charlotte, Tatum has posted 11-plus rebounds each time. Philly gives up the 8th-most rebounds and remains without Joel Embiid. The 76ers are a far cry from the Hornets, who gave up the fewest rebounds per game." Back Tatum at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Sabres vs. Bruins: Buffalo money line (-105)

"What a truly great hockey game this matchup was Sunday. I thought our Sabres play was toast down 2-0 with about eight minutes left, that's for sure. But then the playoff newbies woke up offensively in electric fashion. That go-ahead goal, the crowd just went utterly bananas and the building was shaking," SportsLine NHL expert Matt Severance said. "Really same drill here. The Bruins have not been that good away this season (10 games under .500) and neither has No. 1 goalie Jeremy Swayman. Buffalo did dominate the opener for the most part, outshooting the B's 38-20 and out-hitting them 53-38." Back Buffalo at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Nationals vs. Braves: Atlanta +1.5 (+115)

"The gulf between these two teams in terms of talent is close to as big as any two in the majors. The Braves are flying high and the Nats' record is still better than it should be," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Snyder said. "Nats starter Foster Griffin got hit by the Pirates last time out and the Braves' offense is better than the Pirates. Reynaldo Lopez can hold the Nats in check, too, but the biggest difference here is the bullpens. The Nats have a pitiful relief corps while the Braves' back-end stellar trio of Dylan Lee, Robert Suarez and Raisel Iglesias are all rested after not being needed Monday." Back the Over at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Want more NBA, NHL and MLB picks on Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.