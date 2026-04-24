The 2026 NBA Playoffs continue on Friday with three games, and right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. The SportsLine Projection Model has generated NBA picks for 76ers vs. Celtics, Rockets vs. Lakers and Trail Blazers vs. Spurs for our Friday NBA best bets. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

76ers +7.5 vs. Celtics (-116)

Rockets vs. Lakers: Over 207.5 points (-110)

Ducks vs. Oilers: Under 6.5 goals (+130)

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +718 (risk $100 to win $718, odds subject to change). Claim $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at DraftKings here:

76ers +7.5 vs. Celtics (-116)

There was a 46-point swing from Game 1 to Game 2, with Philadelphia losing by 32 points in the opener and then winning by 14 to level the series 1-1. Now the series heads to Philadelphia, where an unexpected win in Boston stands to energize the crowd. The model predicts that the 76ers cover the spread at home in 55% of simulations. Back the 76ers at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Rockets vs. Lakers: Over 207.5 points (-110)

Despite Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique) both being out, the Lakers hold a 2-0 lead in the series and it's been their defensive efforts setting them apart. They held Houston to under 100 points in both games and the Rockets are shooting 39.0% for the series. However, they're bound to shoot it better at some point and Kevin Durant's health should receive a boost after two days off. The model predicts that the Over hits in 70% of simulations and lists this as its only A-rated pick of the night in the NBA. Back the Over here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Ducks vs. Oilers: Under 6.5 goals (+130)

It's been a high-scoring series thus far, with Edmonton taking Game 1 by a final score of 4-3 while Anaheim earned a 6-4 victory in Game 2. However, they'll both be looking to tighten up defensively as the series shifts to Anaheim. The model predicts that both offenses come back to earth and that the Under hits in 52% of simulations, making it a great value at plus money. Back the Under at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Want more NBA and NHL picks on Friday?

You've seen some of the model's Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.