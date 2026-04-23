The 2026 NBA Playoffs and 2026 NHL Playoffs both have three games on Thursday, making it a perfect night to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. SportsLine's team of experts are targeting Hawks vs. Knicks, Timberwolves vs. Nuggets and Senators vs. Hurricanes for their Thursday best sports bets. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model also simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Thursday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Hawks vs. Knicks: Josh Hart over 24.5 points + assists + rebounds (-129)

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets: Denver money line (-135)

Senators vs. Hurricanes: Ottawa money line (-122)

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +462 (risk $100 to win $462, odds subject to change). Claim $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Hawks vs. Knicks: Josh Hart over 24.5 points + assists + rebounds (-129)

"Despite some highly questionable rotation patterns in Game 2 from Knicks head coach Mike Brown, Josh Hart once again produced a massive stat line in his 35 minutes, with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists," SportsLine NBA expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "With two straight 30+ PRA performances in this series, and a 22/27 success rate on this line with just 32+ minutes this season, look for Hart to help lead the charge for the Knicks in Game 3." Back Josh Hart at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets: Denver money line (-135)

"The Timberwolves deserved to win Game 2 because they won all the statistical battles, including 48% from the field, 41% from 3-point range, and 49 rebounds. The only thing Minnesota did worse than Denver was commit 12 turnovers to Denver's 9. But I immediately bet the Nuggets following the Game 2 loss," SportsLine NBA handicapper Micah Roberts said. "Nikola Jokic is a big man and takes a lot of abuse that isn't called a foul. The Timberwolves got away with prodding and poking non-fouls, and then said they found a secret way to slow Jokic down. You got all these relaxed rules in the NBA, yet Jokic gets the 1990 Pistons-like thuggery treatment. I think the referees will wake up to what's going on in Game 3." Back Denver here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Senators vs. Hurricanes: Ottawa money line (-122)

"Ottawa lost two really tough games on the road but I like them to rebound Thursday at home. The Senators closed the regular season 9-1-1 at home, which included a 6-3 win over Carolina on April 5. Despite being down 0-2, goaltender Linus Ullmark has been fantastic, stopping 70 of 75 shots," SportsLine NHL expert Thomas Casale said. "He has a .917 save percentage in his last 11 starts. Ottawa missed a couple of great scoring opportunities late in the double OT loss Monday or this series would be 1-1. If the Senators can get off to a faster start at home, I like their chances in Game 3. " Back Ottawa at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Want more NBA and NHL picks on Thursday?

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