Right now with the latest DraftKings promo code, you can get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Between the 2026 NBA Playoffs and baseball, the options are plentiful. The SportsLine Projection Model and expert Matt Severance combined to create our Wednesday sports best bets, which includes picks from Pistons vs. Magic, Thunder vs. Suns and Diamondbacks vs. White Sox. According to the latest NBA odds, the Thunder are favored by 17.5 points at home against Phoenix. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Pistons vs. Magic: Under 218.5 points (-110)

Thunder vs. Suns: Phoenix +17.5 (-110)

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox: Arizona to win on the money line (-156)

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +498 (risk $100 to win $498, odds subject to change). Claim $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Pistons vs. Magic: Under 218.5 points (-110)

Detroit was the best team in the East this season, but Orlando pulled off the upset in Game 1 with a 112-101 victory on the road. All five Magic starters had at least 16 points in the win and Cade Cunningham had 39 points for the Pistons, yet they still only managed to combine for 213 points. Expect a better defensive effort from Detroit on Wednesday and for any gains that the Pistons make offensively to be offset but Orlando coming back to earth. The model predicts that the Under hits in 69% of simulations. Back the Under at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Thunder vs. Suns: Phoenix +17.5 (-110)

The Thunder scored a dominant 35-point victory in Game 1, but we've seen several of the teams that were beaten soundly in Game 1 so far during the 2026 NBA Playoffs bounce back for Game 2. The two franchises split their four regular-season matchups and it feels unlikely that the Suns shoot 34.9% from the floor again. The model predicts that Phoenix covers this sizable spread in 60% of simulations. Back Phoenix here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox: Arizona to win on the money line (-156)

"It can be hard to get motivated in the long baseball season, but I think the Snakes guys will have a little more juice tonight. Arizona has been embarrassed on its home field in B2B games in being outscored 21-9 -- which has followed a four-game winning streak," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "The Dbacks haven't lost three in a row since the first three of the season. Their best starting pitcher so far is on the hill tonight in lefty Eduardo Rodriguez (1-0, 1.96 ERA). The bullpen is in great shape. And it's journeyman Anthony Kay for the Pale Hose, who may not score double-digit runs again in 2026 with that unremarkable lineup." Back Arizona at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Want more NBA and MLB picks on Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.