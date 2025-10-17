You can use the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $300 in bonus bets and 3 months of NBA League Pass free, for Friday sports picks at DraftKings. Carson Beck had two standout seasons as Georgia's starting quarterback before transferring to Miami, and he's led the Hurricanes to the No. 2 ranking in the nation heading into Friday's matchup against Louisville. Meanwhile, Bill Belichick, arguably the top head coach in NFL history, hasn't had much success in Year One at North Carolina with a 2-3 start. The SportsLine model has both Miami and North Carolina involved in its Friday best bets at DraftKings.

The model projects Louisville to cover as 13.5-point underdogs against Miami in its Friday best bets at DraftKings, while also projecting Over 46.5 points in North Carolina vs. Louisville, despite Belichick being known for being a strong defensive coach over his career. The model also projects the Brewers to avoid being swept and to win in its Friday best bets at DraftKings.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 39-27 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. It also enters the ALCS and NLCS rounds of the 2025 MLB playoffs with a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks this season.Anybody following its college football picks or MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Louisville (+13.5) vs. Miami (-105)

North Carolina vs. Cal Over 46.5 total points (-115)

Brewers (+167) to defeat the Dodgers

Miami quarterback Carson Beck is the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy at many sportsbooks, but that doesn't mean he'll be only top-tier quarterback on the field Friday night. Beck was a high-profile transfer portal addition from Georgia at the end of last year, but Louisville made a splash of its own in adding Miller Moss from USC. Moss threw for 2,555 yards and 18 touchdowns with nine interceptions at USC last year, and the fifth-year senior has thrown for more than 300 yards in three straight games for Louisville. Miami is the No. 2 team in the nation for good reason, but Louisville is 4-1 with its only loss coming in overtime against Virginia, who is 5-1 and ranked No. 18 in the nation. The Cardinals had a bye last week, so with additional time to rest and prepare, the model projects Louisville to cover the spread in 68% of simulations.

The Brewers are one loss away from being swept, and although only one team has come back from being down 3-0 in postseason history, Milwaukee doesn't need to win all four games in one day. After having the best record in baseball (97-65) this season, the model expects a better final performance from the Brewers than exiting via sweep. Milwaukee also had the best road record in baseball at 45-36 this year. The Dodgers are starting Shohei Ohtani, and although the two-way superstar has pitched well over the past few months, he's only thrown 53 innings this season. The Brewers had the third-best scoring offense at 4.98 runs per game during the regular season, and the model projects value in them in this win-or-go-home matchup. The Brewers win in 50% of the model's simulations, showcasing strong value in backing Milwaukee on Friday.

Bill Belichick was considered one of the top defensive coordinators in the NFL before becoming arguably the greatest NFL head coach of all time. But that defensive success hasn't transferred over to Year One with the Tar Heels, as North Carolina ranks 100th in the nation in scoring defense at 30.8 ppg allowed. The Tar Heels are 102nd in yards per play allowed (6.0) and 97th in yards per game (417.3). Cal is coming off allowing 45 points to Duke, and the Golden Bears have allowed 34.3 ppg over their last three contests, so both offenses could take advantage of less-than-stellar defensive performances lately. The model projects the Over to hit in 62% of simulations.

