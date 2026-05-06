The 2026 NBA playoffs continue on Wednesday, and after surprising Game 1 results in the second round on Monday for two very different reasons, tonight's NBA doubleheader provides another chance to claim the current DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The New York Knicks will host the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET after a 39-point demolition, followed by the San Antonio Spurs hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:30 p.m. ET after a shocking Timberwolves upset victory in Game 1. The 76ers will be without Joel Embiid (hip, ankle) in Game 2, the team announced.

The SportsLine Projection Model expects the Knicks to continue their dominant ways, backing New York to cover as a 6.5-point favorite as one of its DraftKings NBA best bets for Wednesday. The Knicks have won four straight games, all by more than 15 points. The model is also backing Over 215.5 total points for Spurs vs. Timberwolves. Also, one of SportsLine's top experts has locked in NHL best bets for Canadiens vs. Sabres in Game 1 of their series for Wednesday DraftKings best bets. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Knicks (-6.5) vs. 76ers (-115)

Timberwolves vs. Spurs: Over 215.5 total points (-110)

Sabres to defeat the Canadiens (-130)

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +531 (risk $100 to win $531, odds subject to change). Claim $100 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Knicks (-6.5) vs. 76ers (-115)

Somehow, the word domination doesn't seem to capture how the Knicks have played over the last 10 days. The Knicks won their final three games against the Hawks by an average of 32 points before their 137-98 win in Game 1 against the 76ers on Monday. The Knicks defeated the Hawks, 140-89, on Thursday to advance to the second round with an offense and defense that have been unbreakable. Jalen Brunson had 35 points in just 31 minutes on Monday, and the Knicks' average margin of victory of 33.8 points over their last four games is the best four-game stretch in playoff history. The model projects another comfortable Knicks victory, with New York covering in 67% of simulations. Back the Knicks here, and claim $100 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Timberwolves vs. Spurs: Over 215.5 total points (-110)

The Spurs and Timberwolves went Under this total in Game 1 (a 104-102 Timberwolves victory), but both teams shot below their season averages on Monday after each ranking in the top 10 in the NBA in shooting percentage during the regular season. The model doesn't expect another poor shooting performance on both sides. The two teams combined for 20 made 3-pointers on Monday compared to a combined 27 made triples per game during the regular season. Anthony Edwards should be active after returning in Game 1 off a knee injury, and he could see more minutes and be more productive on Wednesday. San Antonio and Minnesota went Over this total in two of three regular-season games this season, and the model projects the Over to hit in 61.4% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Sabres to defeat the Canadiens (-130)

"Buffalo dominated Boston with a +39 shot and +8 goal margin, while Montreal struggled against the Lightning, posting a -40 shot differential," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "The Canadiens were outshot 29-9 in Game 7 yet pulled off a win. Buffalo finished the regular season mid-pack in high-danger shots for and against, while Montreal was near the bottom with a -39 high-danger differential. Montreal relies on its power play, but Buffalo's penalty kill is elite (fourth in the league). Montreal is fatigued after its taxing Game 7 and tough travel back home. Buffalo's speed (third in NHL for bursts over 20 MPH), depth, fresher legs, and Alex Lyon's strong goaltending (1.14 GAA) provide an advantage. In contrast, Montreal's Jakub Dobes ranks 30th in GAA, exposing their ongoing goalie issues." Back the Sabres at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more NBA and NHL picks on Wednesday?

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