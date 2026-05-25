Use DraftKings promo code for $100 bonus bets by targeting Cavaliers-Knicks, Hurricanes-Canadiens on Monday

The New York Knicks have a chance to sweep their way into the NBA Finals with a Game 4 matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, providing a potentially historic matchup to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The Knicks lead the series 3-0 and have won 10 straight games, and those are trends the SportsLine Projection Model expects to continue on Monday, backing the Knicks to cover as 2.5-point favorites in Monday's NBA best bets at DraftKings. The over/under for Knicks vs. Cavaliers is 218.5 points, up three from the opening line.

The model has also locked in a pick on the NHL Eastern Conference Finals, seeing value in the Canadiens as +114 underdogs to take Game 3 of a 1-1 series at home for Monday's best bets at DraftKings. Also, the model has locked in an MLB pick for Astros vs. Rangers, backing Under 8.5 total runs scored in Monday's MLB best bets. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model entered the conference final round of the 2026 NHL playoffs with a +668 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Monday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Knicks (-2.5) vs. Cavaliers (-108)

Canadiens (+114) vs. Hurricanes

Astros vs. Rangers: Under 8.5 total runs scored (-110)

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +686 (risk $100 to win $686, odds subject to change). Claim $100 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Knicks (-2.5) vs. Cavaliers (-108)

The Knicks haven't lost in over a month, and not only have they won, but they have completely dominated during this 10-game postseason winning streak. The Knicks are one win away from sweeping the Cavaliers after doing the same to the 76ers last round and winning their final three games against the Hawks in the opening round of the 2026 NBA playoffs. The Knicks continue to win with different players taking on larger roles nightly to complement the brilliance of Jalen Brunson, who is averaging 29 points and 8.7 assists per game this series. In Saturday's 121-108 win, Landry Shamet scored 14 points off the bench. Nine of the Knicks' 10 wins during this streak have come by double digits, and the model projects the Knicks to finish the series in Cleveland with New York covering in 59% of simulations. Back the Knicks here, and claim $100 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Canadiens (+114) vs. Hurricanes

The Canadiens return north of the border after splitting their two games in Carolina. Montreal dominated Game 1 for a 6-2 win before a 3-2 overtime loss on Saturday in Carolina. Montreal went 24-15-2 at home during the regular season, good for the sixth-most home wins in the East. Carolina dominated the first two rounds in sweeps, but Montreal ended that streak on the road in its first shot, and the model likes the value on that continuing at home. The Canadiens went 3-0 during the regular season against the Hurricanes, and the model projects Montreal to win in 50% of simulations, showcasing value at plus-money odds. Back the Canadiens at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Astros vs. Rangers: Under 8.5 total runs scored (-110)

Four of the last five Astros games and seven of their last nine contests went Under 8.5 total runs, including each of their three head-to-head matchups with the Rangers from May 15-17. It hasn't been the best start to an MLB career for 28-year-old Japanese pitcher Tatsuya Imai, who has an 8.31 ERA in five starts, but he's coming off one of his better showings, allowing three runs in 4 2/3 innings against the Twins on May 18. He had a 1.92 ERA in Japan last year. The Rangers are starting Kumar Rocker, who hasn't allowed a run in 12 2/3 innings over his last two starts. The model projects the Houston Under trend to continue, with the Under cashing in 63.6% of simulations. Back the Under at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more NBA, NHL and MLB picks on Monday?

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