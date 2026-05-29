Use DraftKings promo code for $100 in bonus bets by targeting Hurricanes-Canadiens, Dodgers-Phillies on Friday

Friday features a full MLB slate, plus Game 5 on the NHL Eastern Conference Finals between the Hurricanes and Canadiens, creating multiple ways to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The SportsLine Projection Model sees strong value in backing the Canadiens to fight off elimination and win on the road, using Montreal in Friday NHL best bets at DraftKings. Montreal's one win this series came in Carolina, and at +185 odds, the model sees value in this price.

The model has also found multiple MLB picks it sees value in. The model is backing the Los Angeles Dodgers to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies, and Over 7 runs scored in Mets vs. Marlins for Friday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 10 of the MLB season on a sizzling 14-4 run (78%) on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Canadiens (+185) vs. Hurricanes

Dodgers (-120) vs. Phillies

Marlins vs. Mets: Over 7 total runs (-120)

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +857 (risk $100 to win $857, odds subject to change). Claim $100 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Canadiens (+185) vs. Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have won three straight to take a 3-1 series lead, but Game 4 was the first contest Carolina truly dominated in a 4-0 final. Montreal's other two losses went into overtime, and the Canadiens opened the series with a 6-2 win in Carolina. Montreal is 7-3 on the road this postseason, including 2-0 in road elimination games. Montreal had 24 road wins this season, tied for the most in the Eastern Conference. The model projects the Canadiens to win in 44% of simulations compared to their implied odds at +185 odds of 35.1%. Back the Canadiens here, and claim $100 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Dodgers (-120) vs. Phillies

The Phillies may have the pitching advantage, but it's not by as much as it may seem at first glance. Zack Wheeler, a three-time All-Star, has a 1.67 ERA in six starts this season for the Phillies, but Dodgers 25-year-old Justin Wrobleski is having a strong season with a 3.07 ERA. Los Angeles is 6-3 in his nine starts with quality pitching backed by a lineup that includes Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Kyle Tucker and more former All-Stars. The Dodgers have won five straight games, and they are 18-10 at home entering this contest in Los Angeles. The model projects the Dodgers' offense to get the better of Wheeler, with LA winning in 65% of simulations. Back the Dodgers at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Marlins vs. Mets: Over 7 total runs (-120)

The Mets are starting Freddy Peralta, their prized offseason acquisition via trade, and although he's been effective with a 3.52 ERA, he hasn't been perfect for a hugely disappointing Mets team. Peralta allowed four runs over seven innings against the Marlins on Saturday in his last start as the two teams meet again Friday. Marlins starter Max Meyer threw seven shutout innings against the Mets on that same day, but although he has a 2.52 ERA this season, Meyer still has a 4.40 career ERA. The model projects the Over to hit in 69.8% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more NHL and MLB picks on Friday?

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