Use DraftKings promo code for $100 bonus bets by targeting Knicks-Cavaliers, Canadiens-Hurricanes on Saturday

The 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals head to Cleveland on Saturday night as the Cavaliers look to work their way back into the series, creating one of the biggest NBA games of the year as an opportunity to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The SportsLine Projection Model has two picks from Knicks vs. Cavaliers for Saturday NBA best bets at DraftKings, backing both the Knicks to win as the underdogs, and Over 214.5 total points scored. The Knicks lead the series 2-0 and have won nine straight games.

Meanwhile, the NHL Eastern Conference Finals also takes place Saturday night, with the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Montreal Canadiens in Game 2 of their series. The Canadiens won Game 1, 6-2, and the model expects the same on Saturday, with Montreal winning in the majority of simulations despite also being the underdog for Saturday best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model entered the conference final round of the 2026 NHL playoffs with a +668 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Knicks (+110) vs. Cavaliers

Knicks vs. Cavaliers: Over 214.5 points (-109)

Canadiens (+170) vs. Hurricanes

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +987 (risk $100 to win $987, odds subject to change). Claim $100 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Knicks (+110) vs. Cavaliers

The Knicks haven't lost a game in more than a month (April 23), with four of those wins coming on the road. The model doesn't project that to change on Saturday in the first game of the series in Cleveland, given how red-hot the Knicks have played over the last month. New York pulled away from the Cavaliers late in Game 2 on Thursday, winning 109-93. Josh Hart led the Knicks with 26 points as Cleveland dared him to shoot and got burned by that strategy. Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson will need to find another approach in what's been a difficult series for Cleveland, and the model doesn't expect home court to fix the Cavs' problems. The model projects the Knicks to win in 60% of simulations. Back the Knicks here, and claim $100 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Knicks vs. Cavaliers: Over 214.5 points (-109)

The Over is 5-2 in seven Cleveland home games this postseason, including 4-1 over its last five at Rocket Arena. The Over is 5-2 over the last seven Cleveland playoff games overall (1-1 this series). The Over is 5-3 over the last eight Knicks playoff games, and New York's offense has been nearly unstoppable over the past month. The Knicks have different players emerging nightly to complement the dominant performances from Jalen Brunson, who is averaging 28.5 points and 10 assists in two games this series. Josh Hart had 26 points to lead all Knicks in Game 2, and Mikal Bridges added 19 points. It's a challenge to keep this Knicks offense contained, as one key reason the model projects the Over to hit in 64.5% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Canadiens (+170) vs. Hurricanes

After Carolina scored 33 seconds into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, it seemed as if Thursday would be a challenging night for the visiting Canadiens. It took 27 seconds to change that as the Canadiens scored their first of four first-period goals on their way to a dominant 6-2 win on the road in Game 1. Juraj Slafkovsky, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, had two goals and an assist for Montreal, and he has three goals and five assists over his last six games. Montreal has won four straight on the road and is 7-2 in nine road games this postseason. The model projects the Canadiens to win in 51% of simulations, creating great value at +170 odds. Back the Canadiens at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more NBA, NHL and MLB picks on Saturday?

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