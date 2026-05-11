The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The 2026 NBA playoffs continue on Monday as the Oklahoma City Thunder will try to end the Los Angeles Lakers' season and advance to the Western Conference finals, while the Cleveland Cavaliers will try to even their series against the Detroit Pistons. One of SportsLine's top experts is backing the Cavaliers to remain unbeaten at home this playoff in Monday NBA best bets at DraftKings. The Cavaliers are favored by 3.5 points at home against the Pistons.

The SportsLine Projection Model finds the best value in Lakers vs. Thunder going Over 214.5 total points scored. The model has also found value for MLB betting, backing the Baltimore Orioles (+1.5) to cover the run line against the New York Yankees in Monday MLB best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Monday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Cavaliers (-162) to defeat the Pistons

Thunder vs. Lakers: Over 214.5 total points (-108)

Orioles (+1.5) vs. Yankees (-112)

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +489 (risk $100 to win $489, odds subject to change). Claim $100 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Cavaliers (-162) to defeat the Pistons

"Detroit made Game 3 in Cleveland much sweatier than I would have preferred, but the Cavs pulled it out," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Unbeaten at home in these playoffs. James Harden especially looks like a different player on his home court than away. The Beard hit a couple of huge late shots in Saturday's victory. It would not surprise me at all if the home team won all seven in this series as happened in Round 1 between the Cavs and Raptors. Cleveland (obviously including playoffs) is an NBA-best 18-3 at home since Jan. 23 and has won nine straight at Rocket Mortgage Arena. Series is all but over if they drop this one." Back the Cavaliers here, and claim $100 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Thunder vs. Lakers: Over 214.5 total points

The Lakers and Thunder went Over their total in back-to-back games this series, and both teams have scoring offenses that rank in the top half of the NBA this season. The Thunder rank third at 119.3 points per game, with the Lakers 14th at 114.9 ppg. The Over is 11-3 over the last 14 Thunder games, and with the starpower of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and LeBron James on Saturday, the model projects the Over to hit in 57.2% of simulations. The Thunder have scored 131 and 125 points over their last two games, and it's win-or-go-home Game 4 for the Lakers, which should mean even more playing time for James and other starters. Back the Over at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Orioles (+1.5) vs. Yankees (-112)

The Yankees are coming off being swept by the Brewers, and they've lost four of their last five games heading into Baltimore on Monday. Baltimore is starting Brandon Young, who is 3-1 with a 4.35 ERA this season. The Yankees have a four-game sweep over Baltimore this season, but those games were at Yankee Stadium as locations flip on Monday. The Orioles have been competitive with the Yankees in Baltimore over recent seasons, going 3-4 last year with a 10-10 record over the previous three seasons despite the Yankees' overall greatness. Pete Alonso has two home runs over his last four games, and Baltimore covers the run line in 58% of simulations. Back the Orioles at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

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