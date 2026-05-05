The 2026 NBA playoffs continue on Tuesday, providing elite matchups to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The Detroit Pistons will host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET, with the Oklahoma City Thunder hosting the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Pistons and Cavaliers are coming off grueling seven-game series, and the SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Pistons to defend their homecourt and cover as 3.5-point favorites in its DraftKings NBA best bets for Tuesday. The Pistons are 8-3 against the spread over their last 11 home games.

The model is also backing the Lakers to cover as 15.5-point underdogs on Tuesday. Finally, one of SportsLine's top experts has locked in an MLB best bet for Blue Jays vs. Rays for Tuesday DraftKings best bets. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Pistons (-3.5) vs. Cavaliers (-105)

Lakers (+15.5) vs. Thunder (-110)

Rays (-1.5) vs. Blue Jays (+163)

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +880 (risk $100 to win $880, odds subject to change). Claim $100 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Pistons (-3.5) vs. Cavaliers (-105)

The Pistons nearly went from the top seed in the Eastern Conference to a one-and-done in the postseason, but Detroit rallied from a 3-1 series deficit to knock off the Magic in seven games. They roll into Tuesday off that momentum, with each of their final three wins coming by at least seven points and an average margin of victory of 14.3 points. The Pistons defeated the Magic, 116-94, in Game 7 at home and they remain in Detroit for Game 1 against the Cavaliers. The Pistons are 8-3 against the spread over their last 11 home games, including the playoffs, and the model projects that to continue with the Pistons winning by an average of seven points in its simulations. Back the Pistons here, and claim $100 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Lakers (+15.5) vs. Thunder (-110)

The Lakers upset the Rockets in the opening round despite Luka Doncic (hamstring) being out the entire series and Austin Reaves missing the first four games with an oblique injury. Although Doncic remains out, Reaves remains active and he averaged 18.5 points in his two contests against the Rockets. Reaves gives LeBron James another reliable option, and even at age 41, the future Hall of Famer proved he had plenty of gas left in the Houston series. James averaged 23.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game against the Rockets. The Thunder's greatness is undeniable, but playoff LeBron remains a difficult challenge, and the model expects the Lakers to do enough to stay within this number. Los Angeles is 7-2 ATS over their last nine games, and the Lakers cover in 53% of the model's simulations. Back the Lakers at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Rays (-1.5) vs. Blue Jays (+163)

"The Rays have won four games in a row, and they have also won 10 of their last 11 games. They're streaking, and I think I'm buying what they're selling on Tuesday," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "They've also stayed under the total nine games in a row. The Blue Jays have gone over Kevin Gausman's last four starts while winning three of them. The Rays have also won three of Drew Rasmussen's last four starts, and the Rays have gone over four of his last five starts. It might be time to lay off the total trend, but I think the Rays deserve another wager on Tuesday." Back the Rays at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more NBA and MLB picks on Tuesday?

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