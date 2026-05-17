Whether you're betting the 2026 NBA Playoffs or Sunday Night Baseball, now is the time to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts have already revealed picks for top matchups like Pistons vs. Cavaliers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals and Mariners vs. Padres in a standalone matchup on Sunday Night Baseball. According to the latest NBA odds at DraftKings, the Pistons are favored by 4.5 points at home against the Cavs. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and enters Week 8 on a 7-1 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Mariners vs. Padres: Over 7.5 runs scored (-109)

Pistons vs. Cavaliers: Detroit to win outright (-180)

Pistons vs. Cavaliers: Max Strus over 4.5 rebounds (-113)

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +436 (risk $100 to win $436, odds subject to change). Claim $100 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Mariners vs. Padres: Over 7.5 runs scored (-109)

The two franchises combined to score 11 runs on Saturday and both teams have strong lineups despite the fact that they're underproducing to an extent thus far. Lucas Giolito will be making his first start of the season for San Diego and is likely to be on a pitch count. Meanwhile, George Kirby has been strong all season for the Mariners, but has yielded 20 hits over his last 17 2/3 innings of work. The model predicts that there are 8.3 runs scored on average and that the Over hits in 55% of simulations. Back the Over here, and claim $100 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Pistons vs. Cavaliers: Detroit to win outright (-180)

Both of these franchises have already played and won a Game 7 in this postseason and they've now taken this Eastern Conference semifinal matchup to the limit. However, the momentum is in Detroit's favor after the Pistsons scored a 115-94 win on Friday to level the series. Now they'll host at Little Caesars Arena, where they have won two of the three games played in this series. The model predicts that the Pistons win in 74% of simulations. Back the Pistons at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Pistons vs. Cavaliers: Max Strus over 4.5 rebounds (-113)

"Forgive me for copying and pasting my write-up from Game 6, but after a team-leading 8 boards in 29-minutes, we're getting the exact same line on Max Strus' rebounds for Game 7. He's now recorded at least 5 rebounds in 16/25 games this season, including 4/6 this series," SportsLine NBA expert Prop Guy Doug said. "With the Cavs entrusting him to defend Cade Cunningham (and he has acquitted himself well in that role), he is continuing to see closing time minutes. Needed on the floor offensively for floor spacing, the high-energy veteran should continue to make an impact in Game 7. Look for Strus to clear this plus-money prop in a game where I expect both teams to shoot slightly worse than usual." Back Strus at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

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