Use DraftKings promo code for $100 bonus bets by targeting Spurs-Thunder, Avalanche-Golden Knights on Friday

The 2026 NBA Western Conference Finals continue on Friday with the defending-champion Oklahoma City Thunder taking on the San Antonio Spurs for Game 3, creating a prime opportunity to use the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The Thunder lost homecourt advantage with their Game 1 defeat, but followed it with a Game 2 win on Wednesday, and on Friday, the SportsLine Projection Model finds the best value in backing the Thunder to reclaim homecourt advantage, with Oklahoma City knocking off the Spurs as underdogs for Friday NBA best bets at DraftKings.

Friday also features Game 2 of the NHL Western Conference Finals, and after the Golden Knights defeated the Avalanche in Colorado in Game 1, the model finds the best value in Vegas stealing another on the road as part of Friday NHL best bets at DraftKings. Also, the model has locked in an MLB pick for Yankees vs. Rays in Gerrit Cole's first start of the season. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model entered the conference final round of the 2026 NHL playoffs with a +668 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Thunder (+108) vs. Spurs

Golden Knights (+160) vs. Avalanche

Rays vs. Yankees: Over 8 total runs (-101)

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +931 (risk $100 to win $931, odds subject to change). Claim $100 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Thunder (+108) vs. Spurs

The Thunder rebounded from their Game 1 loss with a 122-113 win in Game 2 on Wednesday. Oklahoma City won Wednesday despite No. 2 scorer Jalen Williams playing just seven minutes before exiting with a left hamstring injury, the same injury that cost him six games this postseason. But the Thunder made it to this point in the playoffs largely without Williams, and even if he can't play, the model likes their chances of winning again. The Thunder are 9-1 this postseason, including 6-0 in games Williams has missed. NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points in Game 2 after being held to 24 points in the opener, and the model projects the Thunder to continue their winning ways despite being on the road Friday. The Thunder win in 60% of simulations. Back the Thunder here, and claim $100 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Golden Knights (+160) vs. Avalanche

Vegas defeated Colorado, 4-2, in Colorado in Game 1 on Wednesday, and never trailed in the contest. The Golden Knights opened a 2-0 lead after the second period and extended it to 3-0 less than two minutes into the third period. Colorado had the best record in the NHL this season, but the Golden Knights are on a roll, winning eight of their last 10 postseason games. The Golden Knights won their only regular-season game at Colorado this year, and are now 1-0 against them in the postseason as well. The model projects Vegas to win in 41% of simulations, showcasing value compared to its implied odds of 38.46%. Back the Golden Knights at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Rays vs. Yankees: Over 8 total runs (-101)

Gerrit Cole is set to make his season debut on the mound for the Yankees, but there's no guarantee the six-time All-Star and former Cy Young winner will be back to his dominant self from his first start. Cole hasn't pitched since the 2024 World Series, missing all of last year and the first few months of this season following Tommy John surgery. He has a tough first test against the Rays, who are eighth in baseball in scoring at 4.83 runs per game. Meanwhile, the Yankees are fifth in scoring at 5.00 runs per game. Cole likely won't be pushed too far in his first start since October 2024, and with a lower total set for two top-10 scoring offenses, the model projects the Over to hit in 56.4% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more NBA, NHL and MLB picks on Friday?

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