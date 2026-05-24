Use DraftKings promo code for $100 bonus bets by targeting Spurs-Thunder, Golden Knights-Avalanche on Sunday

The 2026 NBA Western Conference Finals continue with Game 4 between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday the perfect time to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The SportsLine Projection model has generated picks for Thunder vs. Spurs, Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, and Angels vs. Rangers as part of our Sunday DraftKings best bets. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model entered the conference final round of the 2026 NHL playoffs with a +668 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Thunder (+114) vs. Spurs

Angels vs. Rangers: Over 8 runs (-115)

Golden Knights (+124) vs. Avalanche

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +796 (risk $100 to win $796, odds subject to change). Claim $100 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Thunder (+114) vs. Spurs

After falling behind with a double-overtime loss in Game 1, Oklahoma City has managed a couple of comfortable wins to take a 2-1 series lead over San Antonio. The Spurs will get a chance to level up the series at home on Sunday, but they struggled in Game 3 at home despite surprisingly having De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper available. Now the Thunder could get Jalen Williams back and with only one loss on their resume all postseason long, the model is predicting that Oklahoma City wins in 60% of simulations. Back the Thunder here, and claim $100 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Angels vs. Rangers: Over 8 runs (-115)

Reid Detmers and MacKenzie Gore were both once top pitching prospects, but both are still chasing their potential to an extent in their mid-20s. Detmers is back in the starting rotation after being relegated to bullpen work last season, but he was tagged for eight runs in his last start and his ERA is up to 5.07. Meanwhile, Gore sports a 4.78 ERA in his first season with the Rangers and only lasted 13 pitches in his last start. The model predicts the two teams combine for 9.4 runs on average and that the Over hits in 56% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Golden Knights (+124) vs. Avalanche

Colorado looked dominant all season, but Las Vegas has had its number in the first two games of the NHL Western Conference Finals. The Golden Knights managed a 4-2 win in Game 1 and a 3-1 win in Game 2 (both on the road) and now they'll have the benefit of hosting for two games. Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar hasn't played yet in the series and he's questionable for Game 3 (upper body). The model sees Colorado struggling to overcome that on the road, predicting that Las Vegas wins in 52% of simulations. Back the Golden Knights at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more NBA, NHL and MLB picks on Sunday?

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