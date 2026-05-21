Use DraftKings promo code for $100 in bonus bets by targeting Knicks-Cavaliers, Canadiens-Hurricanes Thursday

The first game of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals featured a comeback for the ages, and now Knicks vs. Cavaliers on Thursday provides a prime chance to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. New York defeated Cleveland in overtime despite trailing by 22 points late in the second half. One of SportsLine's top experts expects the Knicks to carry that momentum to win and cover as 6.5-point favorites as part of their Thursday NBA best bets at DraftKings.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks isn't the only Eastern Conference Final on Thursday, as the Carolina Hurricanes open their series against the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL Playoffs at 8 p.m. ET. The SportsLine Projection Model sees solid value in the Canadiens priced at +170 odds to pull off the Game 1 upset for Thursday NHL best bets at DraftKings. Also, the model has locked in an MLB pick, backing Over 7.5 total runs for Braves vs. Marlins for Thursday MLB best bets. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model entered the conference final round of the 2026 NHL playoffs with a +668 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Thursday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Knicks (-6.5) vs. Cavaliers (-105)

Canadiens (+170) vs. Hurricanes

Braves vs. Marlins: Over 7.5 total runs (-114)

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +889 (risk $100 to win $889, odds subject to change). Claim $100 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Knicks (-6.5) vs. Cavaliers (-105)

The Knicks had not played in nine days entering the conference finals, and their rust was evident," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "That was the Cavs' chance to seize control of the series — they blew it in historic fashion. OG Anunoby in particular struggled early in his return from a hamstring injury. By game's end, he looked forceful and confident and finished plus-15 in 34 minutes. That spells doom for a Cavs team that committed 21 turnovers and has obvious defensive weaknesses." Back the Knicks to cover here, and claim $100 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Canadiens (+170) vs. Hurricanes

The Canadiens open up in Carolina for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but playing on the road wasn't much of an issue for Montreal in the last round, winning three of four away, including Game 7 against Buffalo. They also won three of four on the road against Tampa Bay, going 4-2 away this postseason, despite playing teams with more points than them during the regular season in each series. Montreal finds itself in the same situation this series. The model projects the Canadiens to keep their road warrior mindset, winning in 50% of simulations, creating strong value at +170 odds. Back the Canadiens at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Braves vs. Marlins: Over 7.5 total runs (-114)

Both teams are throwing established pitchers on Thursday, with Spencer Strider starting for Atlanta and Sandy Alcantara starting for Miami. However, Alcantara can often be a boom-or-bust pitcher, as he's allowed seven runs in two starts this season despite having a 3.53 ERA on the year. Atlanta is a tough lineup to have a boom performance against, with the Braves having the No. 2 scoring offense (5.34 runs per game). Alcantara had a 5.36 ERA last season, and the model views 7.5 runs as simply too low a number in this contest. The model projects the Over to hit in 65.6% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more NBA, NHL and MLB picks on Thursday?

You've seen some of the model's Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.