After a shocking Game 1 result, the Thunder vs. Spurs series continues on Wednesday from Oklahoma City, and if Game 2 is anything like Game 1, it will be a contest you won't want to miss and an ideal chance to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The Spurs defeated the Thunder, 122-115, in double overtime in Game 1, and while the SportsLine Projection Model projects a competitive game finishing near the 6.5-point spread in the latest NBA odds, one of SportsLine's top experts has found an NBA player prop to back in Thunder vs. Spurs for Wednesday NBA best bets at DraftKings. Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (ankle) missed Game 1, and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's Game 2.

The NBA isn't the only Western Conference Finals action on Wednesday, with the Colorado Avalanche hosting the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 at 8 p.m. ET, and the model is backing Over 6.5 total goals in its Wednesday best bets at DraftKings. Also, one of SportsLine's top experts has locked in a pick from Yankees vs. Blue Jays for Wednesday's MLB best bets. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model entered the conference final round of the 2026 NHL playoffs with a +668 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Dylan Harper, Spurs, Over 3.5 rebounds (-162)

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche: Over 6.5 goals (+102)

Trey Yesavage, Blue Jays, Over 5.5 total strikeouts (-125)

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +488 (risk $100 to win $488, odds subject to change). Claim $100 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Dylan Harper, Spurs, Over 3.5 rebounds (-162)

"Rookie Dylan Harper started for the injured De'Aaron Fox (ankle) in Game 1 and played an absurd 47 minutes, finishing with 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and seven steals," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "Fox is a game-time decision on Wednesday. Even if he plays, Harper will have a substantial role off the bench. He has cleared this prop total in seven straight games, collecting seven-plus boards four times. If anyone can recover from that massive workload, it's the 20-year-old Harper." Back Harper's Over on rebounds here, and claim $100 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche: Over 6.5 goals (+102)

Colorado and Las Vegas averaged seven goals in their three matchups this season, with two of them going into overtime, making a 3-3 score after regulation entirely plausible for a 4-3 final in the extra period. The Avalanche led the NHL in scoring during the regular season at 3.63 goals per game, and the Golden Knights (3.22 goals per game) ranked in the top half at 14th in the league. Both teams have scored at greater frequencies in the postseason, with Colorado leading once again at 4.11 goals per game and Vegas third at 3.67 goals per contest. The model projects these offensive trends to continue, backing the Over to hit in 53.5% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Trey Yesavage, Blue Jays, Over 5.5 total strikeouts (-125)

"Trey Yesavage has struck out six batters in three straight starts, throwing 87 and 88 pitches in his last two outings," SportsLine expert Angelo Magliocca noted. "He's appeared in just four games so far, but the young right-hander has already struck out 21 batters in 19 ⅓ innings. The splitter is performing well, even if not to the level of whiffs we saw last year, but it's still 'early' in the season for a pitcher getting just his fifth start. I wouldn't be surprised if his stuff improves a bit, but even in his current form, the strikeouts have been there." Back Yesavage's Over on strikeouts at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

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