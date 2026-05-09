The Los Angeles Lakers will return to Hollywood on Saturday to host the high-powered Oklahoma City Thunder in an 8:30 p.m. ET matchup, showcasing LeBron James and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander going head-to-head on primetime as a chance to utilize the current DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The Lakers trail 0-2 in the series heading back to Los Angeles, and instead of backing a side, the SportsLine Projection Model finds the best value in playing Over 210.5 total points scored for its NBA best bets at DraftKings.

UFC 328 also takes place Saturday from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and the UFC 328 fight card features two championship bouts on Paramount+. The SportsLine team of experts has locked in UFC 328 best bets in both title bouts, including the main event of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland for the middleweight belt. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Lakers vs. Thunder: Over 210.5 total points (-112)

Khamzat Chimaev to defeat Sean Strickland via submission (-105)

Joshua Van to defeat Tatsuro Taira by split or majority decision (+1100)

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +4373 (risk $100 to win $4,373, odds subject to change). Claim $100 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Lakers vs. Thunder: Over 210.5 total points (-112)

The Lakers and Thunder went Over their total in Game 2, which resulted in a 125-107 Thunder victory, and both teams had offenses that ranked in the top half of the NBA this season. The Thunder rank fourth at 119.1 points per game, with the Lakers 14th at 114.9 ppg. The Over is 10-3 over the last 13 Thunder games, and they went Over this total in three of four regular-season matchups this year. With the star power of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and LeBron James on Saturday, the model projects the Over to hit in 65% of simulations. Back the Over here, and claim $100 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Khamzat Chimaev to defeat Sean Strickland via submission (-105)

"There will be no love lost in this matchup for the middleweight title," SportsLine MMA expert Daniel Vithlani said. "Chimaev will put his dominant ground game up against Strickland's tricky striking style, and the market is clearly decided on who will win out. The 15-0 champion Chimaev is a massive betting favorite because nobody has fended off his suffocating grappling attack. He has taken down all of his UFC opponents, often instantly. Chimaev maintained more than 20 minutes of control time in his title win over Dricus du Plessis, submitted Robert Whitaker with a nasty face crank and out-grappled longtime welterweight champion Kamaru Usman...These fighters have trained together in the past at Extreme Couture MMA gym, and it is well known that Chimaev won those sparring sessions. Strickland's get-up game is strong, but he often gives up his back in scrambles. Chimaev will be quick to get his hooks in, lace up a body triangle and submit Strickland with a rear-naked choke." Back the Chimaev at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Joshua Van to defeat Tatsuro Taira by split or majority decision (+1100)

"Taira is the more well-rounded fighter in this one because he is a good striker, but he should have a big edge on the mat in this matchup," SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley said. "Van is the better striker, and he can strike at a pace that I don't see Taira keeping up with, and Taira should have to wrestle/grapple for that reason. I could see this going either way, so I'll side with Van to win a close split." Back Van at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more NBA and UFC picks on Saturday?

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