Use DraftKings promo code for $100 bonus bets by targeting Thunder-Spurs, Avalanche-Golden Knights on Tuesday

The Western Conference postseasons continue on Tuesday with NBA and NHL action, and a No. 1 seed is on the brink of elimination, providing two top contests as options to utilize the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The Vegas Golden Knights have won the first three games against the Colorado Avalanche, who had the best record in the NHL, as they play Game 4 on Tuesday. Plus, Thunder vs. Spurs play Game 5 in a 2-2 series in NBA action.

The SportsLine Projection Model likes the Golden Knights to complete the sweep at home on Tuesday, backing Vegas at -105 odds in Tuesday NHL best bets at DraftKings. The model also likes Under 215.5 total points in Spurs vs. Thunder, and has locked in an MLB pick, backing the Milwaukee Brewers to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals in Tuesday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second week of the conference finals of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spurs vs. Thunder: Under 215.5 total points (-110)

Golden Knights (-105) vs. Avalanche

Brewers (-170) vs. Cardinals

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +491 (risk $100 to win $491, odds subject to change). Claim $100 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Spurs vs. Thunder: Under 215.5 total points (-110)

The Under hit in Game 4 on Sunday in a 103-82 Spurs victory, and the Under is 51-46 in San Antonio games this year. The Spurs and Thunder both have top-six defenses in the NBA this year, with the Thunder second at 107.8 points per game allowed and the Spurs sixth at 110.6 ppg. With the series tied 2-2, Tuesday's Game 5 has a significant impact on determining the series' winner, which could bring increased defensive focus and intensity on both sides. The Spurs have held Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to 24.8 ppg this series compared to SGA averaging 31.1 ppg in his MVP campaign. The model projects the Under to hit in 59% of simulations. Back the Under here, and claim $100 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Golden Knights (-105) vs. Avalanche

Vegas clearly wasn't intimidated by the NHL's No. 1 regular-season team, taking each of the first three games of the Western Conference Finals by multiple goals. The Golden Knights are coming off a 5-3 win over Colorado in Vegas on Sunday, rallying from a 3-0 deficit after the first period and scoring the game's final five goals. Vegas answered with three goals in the second period before two more in the third. Vegas has scored 12 goals in three games this series, and the model likes Vegas to continue its winning ways and close out the sweep. The Golden Knights win in 53% of the model's simulations. Back the Golden Knights at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Brewers (-170) vs. Cardinals

The Brewers are starting Kyle Harrison, who hasn't allowed a run over 12 innings over his last two starts. He allowed only seven hits with one walk compared to 18 strikeouts against the Cubs and Padres, lowering his season ERA to 1.77. He's been dominant all year as Harrison hasn't allowed more than two runs in any of his nine starts this season. Cardinals starter Michael McGreevey is having a solid season as well with a 2.40 ERA, but he's coming off allowing three runs on 10 hits over five innings against the Pirates on Wednesday. The Brewers defeated the Cardinals, 5-1, on Monday to expand their lead over the Cardinals by 2.5 games in the NL Central. The model projects the Brewers to win in 74% of simulations. Back the Brewers at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more NBA, NHL and MLB picks on Tuesday?

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