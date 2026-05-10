Right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager, and action in the NBA, NHL and MLB on Sunday gives you several nationally-televised opportunities to take advantage. The SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts have combined to create our Sunday DraftKings best bets, which includes picks from night games like Timberwolves vs. Spurs, Canadiens vs. Sabres and Royals vs. Tigers. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Timberwolves vs. Spurs: Terrence Shannon Jr. Over 7.5 points (-136)

Royals vs. Tigers: Kansas City money line (-131)

Canadiens vs. Sabres: Under 5.5 total goals scored (+110)

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +542 (risk $100 to win $542, odds subject to change). Claim $100 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Timberwolves vs. Spurs: Terrence Shannon Jr. Over 7.5 points (-136)

"Three key Timberwolves -- Anthony Edwards, Naz Reid and Ayo Dosunmo -- played major minutes Friday despite their injuries. Someone else needs to step up Sunday, and 25-year-old Terrence Shannon Jr. is a great candidate," SportsLine NBA expert Larry Hartstein said. "He was plus-19 in Game 3, making solid contributions despite scoring five points on 2-of-6 shooting. Shannon had scored 12-plus points in the four previous playoff games. With Chris Finch shortening his rotation, Shannon should have enough opportunities to score at least eight points in Game 4." Back the Over here, and claim $100 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Royals vs. Tigers: Kansas City money line (-131)

Kansas City got off to an abysmal 8-17 start to the season, but has won 11 of its last 15 games to climb back into the thick of the AL Central race. Meanwhile, Detroit has looked gutted by the news that Tarik Skubal would miss at least a couple of months after elbow surgery, losing five in a row and falling from first in the division to fourth. The Royals are on the verge of the sweep and the model predicts that they win in 61% of simulations. Back the Royals at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Canadiens vs. Sabres: Under 5.5 total goals scored (+110)

"Buffalo came out on fire in Game 1 and capitalized against a beleaguered Canadiens side; it was Montreal turning the tables in game 2 with with a pair of quick tallies to force Buffalo into a negative game state. Early goals have headlined this series so far yet we've seen both games push a closing total of 6," SportsLine NHL expert Todd Fuhrman said. "I expect Buffalo to simplify their approach on the road like they did vs Boston that made them so successful while Montreal showed their defensive mettle at home vs Tampa as well. Tage Thompson appears to be dealing with an undisclosed injury as well that can hamper the Sabres offensive push meaning this contest has all the makings of a 3-2 grudge match." Back the Under at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

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