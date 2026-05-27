Use DraftKings promo code for $100 bonus bets by targeting Yankees-Royals, Hurricanes-Canadiens on Wednesday

The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes meet in Game 4 of the NHL Eastern Conference Finals at 8 p.m. ET, plus Wednesday features a full 15-game MLB slate. The Hurricanes lead the Canadiens, 2-1, in the series, but the SportsLine Projection Model sees the best value in backing the Canadiens to win at home to even the series in Wednesday NHL best bets at DraftKings.

The model has also found multiple MLB picks it likes, including the Royals to upset the Yankees at +125 odds and Over eight total runs in Dodgers vs. Rockies for Wednesday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 10 of the MLB season on a sizzling 14-4 run (78%) on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Canadiens (+120) vs. Hurricanes

Royals (+123) vs. Yankees

Rockes vs. Dodgers: Over 8 total runs (-115)

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +817 (risk $100 to win $817, odds subject to change). Claim $100 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Canadiens (+120) vs. Hurricanes

The Canadiens dominated Game 1 in a 6-2 win before suffering back-to-back 3-2 overtime losses in Game 2 and Game 3, two results where one puck made all the difference. Despite trailing in the series, the Canadiens have a +2 goal differential, and they showed their offensive ability from the very start with four first-period goals in Game 1. Montreal went 3-0 against the Hurricanes during the regular season, creating a +9 goal differential with the regular season and playoffs combined. The model projects a highly competitive one in a crucial home matchup for Montreal, which is trying to even the series at 2-2. The Canadiens win in 49% of simulations, which shows nice value at +120 odds. Back the Canadiens here, and claim $100 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Royals (+123) vs. Yankees

Gerrit Cole was stellar in his season debut for the Yankees after missing all of last year due to Tommy John surgery, tossing six shutout innings. His command wasn't perfect, though, with three walks, and he was pulled after 72 pitches in his first MLB game action since the 2024 World Series. The additional adrenaline of his first start in that long will have passed, and some more rust could shine through. The Royals are starting Noah Cameron, who had a 2.99 ERA in 24 starts as a rookie last season and is coming off six shutout innings against the Mariners on Friday. The model projects the Royals to win in 50% of simulations, creating value at +125 odds. Back the Royals at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Rockes vs. Dodgers: Over 8 total runs (-115)

Yes, the Dodgers are starting Shohei Ohtani on the mound, and he's been dominant this season with a 0.73 ERA in eight starts. But even if the Rockies struggle to score, the Dodgers could have enough offense to go over this number themselves. The Dodgers have scored 36 runs over their last four games (nine runs per contest), including 15 runs on Tuesday. The Rockies are starting Tomoyuki Sugano, who allowed five runs in four innings to the Dodgers on April 17. Sugano has a 5.32 ERA in four May starts. The model projects the Over to hit in 59.2% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more NHL and MLB picks on Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.