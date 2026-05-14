Postseason fans can turn their attention to professional hockey on Thursday, with the NHL providing playoff action on a rare NBA night off to generate opportunities to capitalize on the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The Buffalo Sabres host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Anaheim Ducks hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at 9:30 p.m. ET. The SportsLine Projection Model has found value from both of these games, including taking the Canadiens to pull off the road upset at +102 odds for Thursday's best bets at DraftKings.

The model also projects the Ducks to win and survive an elimination game to force a Game 7 back in Vegas. The model has also found value in the Thursday MLB slate, taking Over 8 runs scored for the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants at 10:10 p.m. ET for Thursday's MLB best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and enters Week 8 on a 7-1 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Thursday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Canadiens (+102) vs. Sabres

Ducks (-108) vs. Golden Knights

Giants vs. Dodgers: Over 8 total runs (-112)

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +636 (risk $100 to win $636, odds subject to change). Claim $100 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Canadiens (+102) vs. Sabres

The Canadiens and Sabres are tied 2-2 in the series, with each team taking a game on the opposing team's home ice as Montreal heads to Buffalo on Thursday. The Canadiens won the most recent game in Buffalo in a 5-1 final in Game 2 on Friday. They also split their four head-to-head matchups in the regular season and defeated the other on their home ice as well. Montreal won 11 of its final 14 games during the regular season, and went 3-1 in four road games against the Lightning in the opening round of the playoffs. The model projects Montreal to win in 56% of simulations, showcasing value at plus-money odds. Back the Canadiens here, and claim $100 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Ducks (-108) vs. Golden Knights

Vegas is slightly favored for this Game 6 matchup in Anaheim, with the Golden Knights one win away from advancing, while the Ducks look to bring the series back to Vegas. The Ducks split their two contests in Anaheim against the Golden Knights this series, taking the most recent one with a 4-3 Game 4 win on Sunday. Anaheim went 3-0 against Vegas during the regular season, with two of those victories coming at home. With their season on the line, the model projects the Ducks to win in 54% of simulations. Back the Ducks at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Giants vs. Dodgers: Over 8 total runs (-112)

The Dodgers, once again, have one of the best offenses in baseball, ranking seventh at 4.95 runs per game in a lineup loaded with talent. The Dodgers had a top-three scoring offense in each of the previous four seasons, and their order still features stars such as Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith, plus the addition of top free agent Kyle Tucker. The Giants' offense struggled to start the year, but their bats have come alive against the Dodgers. The Giants scored 15 runs over the first two games of the series before being shut out by Ohtani, who has a 0.82 ERA this season. San Francisco won't be facing an Ohtani-like pitcher tonight, though. Emmet Sheehan, who has a 4.79 ERA, starts for the Dodgers against Landen Roupp, who allowed six runs in 1 ⅔ innings last year in his last start at Dodger Stadium. The model projects the Over to hit in 56.8% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more MLB and NHL picks on Thursday?

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