The Wednesday sports calendar is filled with top matchups in multiple sports, highlighted by Game 5 of Pistons vs. Cavaliers in the 2026 NBA playoffs with the series tied 2-2, providing a high-stakes contest to cash in on the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The home team is 4-0 overall and against the spread this series, and that's a trend the SportsLine Projection Model expects to continue, backing the host Detroit Pistons to cover as 3.5-point favorites in Wednesday's NBA best bets at DraftKings.

The model has also found value in both the MLB and NHL, backing the Minnesota Wild to cover as underdogs on the puck line against the Colorado Avalanche and the St. Louis Cardinals to upset the Athletics at +119 odds in Wednesday's best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second week of the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Pistons (-3.5) vs. Cavaliers (-112)

Wild (+1.5) vs. Avalanche (-148)

Cardinals (+119) vs. Athletics

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +594 (risk $100 to win $594, odds subject to change). Claim $100 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Pistons (-3.5) vs. Cavaliers

The Pistons won the first two games of the series in Detroit, each by 10 points (111-101 and 107-97). Since losing their playoff opener to the Magic, the Pistons are 5-0 overall and 4-1 ATS in Detroit this postseason. The Pistons are 25-21 ATS at home this year. Meanwhile, Cleveland is 0-5 overall and ATS on the road this postseason and 17-29 ATS on the road this year. The model projects these trends to continue in a pivotal Game 5, with the Pistons covering in 68% of simulations. Back the Pistons here, and claim $100 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Wild (+1.5) vs. Avalanche

The Wild face a win-or-go-home situation in Game 5, with the Avalanche leading the series, 3-1. Colorado being in this position isn't a shocker, as the Avalanche dominated all year with an NHL-leading 121 points. Although all three of the Wild's losses this series has come by multiple goals, Minnesota has also scored multiple goals in all four games, as they've proven the offensive ability to skate with Colorado. The Wild covered the puck line in three of four games during the regular season against the Avalanche, including securing two victories, and the model expects the Wild to come out strong with their season on the line. The model projects the Wild to cover in 67% of simulations, compared to the implied odds of 59.7%. Back the Wild to cover at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Cardinals (+119) vs. A's

The Cardinals have been a pleasant surprise this season, entering Wednesday with a 24-17 record after a 6-4 win over the A's on Tuesday despite having one of the lowest preseason expectations. The A's (21-20) have also been better early than many expected, but their Wednesday starter struggled in his last home start. The A's are scheduled to start J.T. Ginn, who allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Guardians in his last home start. The Cardinals are starting Matthew Liberatore, who has a 2.31 ERA in two May starts, including holding the Dodgers to two runs in 5 2/3 innings. The Cardinals are 6-2 in Liberatore's starts this season, and the model projects St. Louis to win in 52% of simulations, showcasing strong value at plus-money odds. Back the Cardinals at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more NBA, MLB and NHL picks on Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.