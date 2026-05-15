The San Antonio Spurs have the chance to punch their ticket to the Western Conference finals on Friday in Game 6 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, creating a top contest to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. However, with Game 6 being played in Minnesota, the model likes the value of the series returning to San Antonio for Game 7, backing the Timberwolves to win at +170 odds for its Friday NBA best bets at DraftKings. The two split their first two games in Minnesota this series.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Detroit Pistons on Friday with a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference finals, and one of SportsLine's top experts has locked in an NBA player prop from this contest. Also, the model has found value from the Friday MLB slate, backing Over eight total runs in Cubs vs. White Sox in the Crosstown Classic for its Friday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second week of the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Timberwolves (+170) to defeat the Spurs

Jalen Duren, Pistons, Under 20.5 total points + rebounds (-115)

Cubs vs. White Sox: Over 8 runs (-112)

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +863 (risk $100 to win $863, odds subject to change). Claim $100 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Timberwolves (+170) to defeat the Spurs

The Timberwolves defeated the Spurs the last time they played in Minnesota with a 114-109 Game 4 victory on Sunday. Anthony Edwards has dominated at home this series, scoring 32 and 36 points in Minnesota's two home contests against the Spurs. The Timberwolves are 4-1 at home this postseason, defeating the Nuggets in each of their three games in Minnesota in the opening round, despite being the underdog in two of three contests. The Timberwolves went 2-0 against the Spurs at home during the regular season. At +170 odds, the model sees strong value in the Timberwolves, who win in 51% of the model's simulations. Back the Timberwolves here, and claim $100 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Jalen Duren, Pistons, Under 20.5 total points + rebounds (-115)

"In a pivotal Game 5, JB Bickerstaff benched Jalen Duren for the entire fourth quarter and overtime," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "Duren's minutes this series have gone like this: 35, 33, 29, 27, 25. Paul Reed and Isaiah Stewart played well in Game 5, posting a combined plus-12 in 28 minutes, while Duren was minus-16 in 25 minutes. In the two games in Cleveland, Duren recorded 15 and 10 combined points and rebounds. He could have a double-double Friday and still fall below this prop total." Back Duren's Under at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Cubs vs. White Sox: Over 8 runs (-112)

The Cubs and White Sox combined for 11.2 runs per game during their six Crosstown Classic games last season, and the model projects another offensive game in this Chicago rivalry. The Cubs are starting Edward Cabrera, who allowed five runs in five innings to the Rangers on Saturday in his last start. He's allowed at least three earned runs in six straight starts. Meanwhile, the White Sox are starting Sean Burke, who allowed six runs in 4 ⅓ innings against the Mariners on May 8 in his last start. The White Sox have scored at least six runs in five of their last six games, and the Cubs are tied for third in baseball in scoring at 5.07 runs per game. The model projects the Over to hit in 57.5% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

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