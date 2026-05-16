Rivalry Weekend continues across the MLB on Saturday, creating top matchups to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. One of those inner-city MLB rivalries is Yankees vs. Mets in the Subway Series, and the SportsLine Projection Model has found value in this matchup, backing Yankees to defeat the Mets in Saturday MLB best bets at DraftKings.

The model has also locked in an NHL pick from Sabres vs. Canadiens in Game 6, backing the Sabres to win on the road to force a Game 7 as part of Saturday NHL best bets at DraftKings. SportsLine MMA expert Daniel Vithlani has also locked in a pick on the main event of UFC Fight Night between Arnold Allen vs. Melquizael Costa on Paramount+. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and enters Week 8 on a 7-1 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Yankees (-122) vs. Mets

Sabres (+150) vs. Canadiens

Arnold Allen (-130) to defeat Melquizael Costa

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +636 (risk $100 to win $636, odds subject to change). Claim $100 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Yankees (-122) vs. Mets

Although the Mets (18-26) have played better lately, they remain one of the most disappointing teams in baseball this season. Meanwhile, the Yankees (28-17) have one of the best records in the American League heading into this Saturday night Subway Series matchup. The Yankees, who defeated the Mets, 5-2, on Friday, are scheduled to pitch Carlos Rodon, a three-time All-Star who had a 3.09 ERA last season. The Yankees are fourth in baseball at 5.07 runs per game, while the Mets rank tied for 28th at 3.74 runs per game. The model projects the Yankees to win in 59% of simulations, creating value at -130 odds. Back the Yankees here, and claim $100 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Sabres (+150) vs. Canadiens

The Sabres travel to Montreal for Game 6 on Saturday night, but they've had significantly better results on the road than at home this postseason. Buffalo is 4-1 on the road this postseason, including most recently defeating the Canadiens, 3-2, in Montreal on Tuesday. The Sabres dropped Game 5 on Thursday to fall behind in the series, but in a win-or-go-home Game 6, the model projects another strong road showing from Buffalo. The Sabres won the Atlantic ahead of the Canadiens this season, and they had just as many road wins as the Canadiens had home wins this season (24). The model projects the Sabres to win in 51% of simulations, showcasing solid value at their current odds. Back the Sabres at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Arnold Allen (-130) to defeat Melquizael Costa

"Costa has been surging through the featherweight division on his current six-fight win streak," SportsLine MMA expert Daniel Vithlani noted. "His lanky frame makes him a dangerous kicker at range and a tricky grappler. Costa's boxing has also continually improved, but he'll face his toughest test to date in this matchup. Allen is a veteran southpaw kickboxer who is 11-3 in the UFC. His losses came against elite opponents in Max Holloway, Movsar Evloev and Jean Silva. Those three losses came in Allen's last four fights, so bettors might be down on him. However, I think the lefty-lefty matchup could give Costa some problems. Costa's last loss was to an aggressive southpaw striker in Steve Garcia, who applied heavy pressure and knocked Costa out in the second round." Back Allen at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

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