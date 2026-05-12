The San Antonio Spurs host the Minnesota Timberwolves in a pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday with the series tied 2-2, creating one of the biggest games of the year to this point to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Both teams have won a game on the opposing team's home floor, and rather than backing a side, the SportsLine Projection Model finds the best value in playing Over 218.5 total points scored for Tuesday's NBA best bets at DraftKings. The Spurs are favored by 10.5 points at home, according to the latest NBA odds at DraftKings.

The model has found value in the Tuesday MLB market, backing the Toronto Blue Jays to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays at -102 odds, and it's also fading Pirates' phenom Paul Skenes's strikeout total, taking Under 7.5 strikeouts for MLB best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. Skenes has gone Over this total only once this season. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second week of the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Timberwolves vs. Spurs: Over 218.5 total points (-108)

Paul Skenes, Pirates, Under 7.5 total strikeouts (-127)

Blue Jays (-102) vs. Rays

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +581 (risk $100 to win $581, odds subject to change). Claim $100 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Timberwolves vs. Spurs: Over 218.5 total points (-108)

The Under cashed in Game 1, but the Over has hit in each of the last three games in the Timberwolves vs. Spurs series, with those three contests averaging 224.7 points per game. These two teams also went Over this total in two of three matchups during the regular season, making the Over 5-2 in seven combined games this year. Anthony Edwards had 36 points for Minnesota in Game 4 for his second straight game with more than 30 points. The Spurs have the No. 4 scoring offense in the NBA at 119.1 points per game, and the Timberwolves are eighth at 117.1 ppg. The model projects the Over trend to continue, with the Over cashing in 55% of simulations. Back the Over here, and claim $100 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Paul Skenes, Pirates, Under 7.5 total strikeouts (-127)

The reigning NL Cy Young winner was already one of the biggest names in the sport even before winning last year's top pitching honor, and that can often inflate his MLB player prop odds. The model sees that to be the case on Tuesday ahead of Skenes' start against the Rockies. Despite the Rockies having a below-average offense, they haven't allowed an opposing starting pitcher to strike them out at least eight times in a game in any of their last seven games. Skenes has gone Over this strikeout total just once in eight starts this season, and even in his Cy Young season last year, he averaged 6.8 strikeouts per start. The model projects Skenes for six strikeouts on Tuesday. Play Skenes' Under at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Blue Jays (-102) vs. Rays

The defending American League champions meet the team with the best record in the AL on Tuesday, and the model is backing last year's AL champs in this matchup. The Blue Jays are starting veteran Patrick Corbin, who has allowed two runs or fewer in each of his last five starts, including holding the Rays to two runs in 5 1/3 innings in his last start on Wednesday. The Rays are starting Shane McClanahan, who hasn't allowed a run in any of his last three starts, but the 29-year-old allowed at least three runs in three of his first four starts. Despite an 18-23 record, the Blue Jays are 4-2 in Corbin's six starts this season, and the model projects Toronto to win in 58% of simulations compared to its implied odds of 50.5%. Back the Blue Jays at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more NBA and MLB picks on Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.