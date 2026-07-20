Use DraftKings promo code to get $150 in bonus bets by targeting Dodgers vs. Phillies, MLB betting on Monday

Monday features a full slate of MLB games to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a first wager of $5 or more. The bonuses are paid within 14 days. A potential National League postseason preview takes place on Monday with the Philadelphia Phillies hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers. SportsLine expert Matt Severance is backing the Phillies to win as part of Monday MLB best bets after the Dodgers had to play a doubleheader on Sunday.

SportsLine expert Micah Roberts has also weighed in and is backing Over 11.5 total runs for Tigers vs. Cubs. The SportsLine Projection Model has found value in Mets vs. Brewers, backing Over 7.5 runs scored as part of Monday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered the 2026 MLB All-Star break on a sizzling 33-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Monday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Phillies to defeat Dodgers (-136)

Mets vs. Brewers: Over 7.5 total runs scored (-106)

Tigers vs. Cubs: Over 11.5 total runs scored (-109)

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +546 (risk $100 to win $546, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Phillies to defeat Dodgers (-136)

"L.A. is in a horrible double-whammy spot Monday off a doubleheader and the Sunday night game with travel," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "And it's Phils ace Cristopher Sanchez, who is 7-1 with a 0.86 ERA at home." Back the Phillies at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Mets vs. Brewers: Over 7.5 total runs scored (-106)



Both the Mets and Brewers are sending their Opening Day starters to the mound on Monday, however, the two are having significantly different seasons. The Mets' Freddy Peralta makes his return to Milwaukee, where he was traded from this offseason in the final year of his contract, and he's having one of the worst seasons of his career with a 4.66 ERA. The Brewers are starting Jacob Misiorowski, who has dominated with an MLB-best 1.62 ERA this season, but he's allowed eight runs (four earned) over his last two starts. The Mets are coming off taking two of three games against the Phillies over the weekend, so maybe an offense featuring Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor can find some success against Misiorowski. The model projects the Over to hit in 68.5% of simulations Back the Over at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Tigers vs. Cubs: Over 11.5 total runs scored (-109)

"Jameson Taillon hasn't pitched since June 7th, and it's just his luck that Monday's forecast at Wrigley Field has the wind blowing straight out to centerfield at 15 mph and 85 degrees with a 23% chance of rain," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "Taillon, with his 5.19 ERA, probably didn't get much sleep knowing that he's coming back to the wind blowing out hard at Wrigley. We've got the Tigers and Cubs both hitting the ball extremely well at the moment, and I could see a 9-6 game quite easily in this pitching matchup that includes Jack Flaherty. The Tigers likely win, but the game going over is a much better play." Back the Over at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more MLB picks for Monday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.