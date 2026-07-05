Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting Brazil-Norway, England-Mexico, 2026 World Cup

Between Brazil vs. Norway and Mexico vs. England on Sunday, the 2026 World Cup gives you two opportunities to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. England is a slight -118 favorite to advance. SportsLine's team of experts have already revealed picks for both matches, and the SportsLine Projection Model also provided a pick for Dodgers vs. Padres on Sunday Night Baseball for our Sunday best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Norway vs. Brazil: Over 2.5 goals scored (-152)



Mexico vs. England: Harry Kane to score anytime (+180)

Dodgers vs. Padres: San Diego +1.5 (-110)

Combining the two picks into a Saturday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +803 (risk $100 to win $803, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Brazil vs. Norway: Over 2.5 goals scored (-152)

"Brazil creates ample scoring opportunities with the likes of Vinicius Jr. leading the charge. A Seleção enters this match with a 9.42 xG, the most in the World Cup through the Round of 32," SportsLine soccer editor Brandt Sutton said. "Meanwhile, Norway has scored in all four of their World Cup games, and Erling Haaland has 5 goals on 70 touches. Over 2.5 goals has also hit in all four of Norway's fixtures in this competition, a trend I expect to continue when they take on Brazil on Sunday." Back the Over at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Mexico vs. England: Harry Kane to score anytime (+180)

"England have a trump card in Kane. He has scored five times in four games at this tournament, and he got his team out of jail by scoring two late goals in that 2-1 victory over DR Congo," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "Kane has scored a goal every 71 minutes at this tournament, and he'll be unfazed by the prospect of facing Mexico, so backing him to score looks appealing. It's rare to find odds of +180 on such a prolific forward to find the back of the net, even when playing against such a stout defense, so that looks like a strong option." Back Kane at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Dodgers vs. Padres: San Diego +1.5 (-110)

The Dodgers have the best record in baseball and have opened up a 14-game lead in the NL West as we head towards the MLB All-Star Break. However, Emmet Sheehan has been the weak spot in their rotation all season. The 26-year-old has a 5.08 ERA on the season and the Dodgers lost four of the last five times that he's been on the mound. The model predicts that San Diego covers this spread in 59% of simulations. Back the Padres at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more World Cup, MLB picks on Sunday?

You've seen some of the SportsLine experts' Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the World Cup, MLB, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.