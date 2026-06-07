Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting Angels-Dodgers, Cubs-Giants in MLB on Sunday

The NBA and NHL are both off on Sunday, but you can still use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by betting on the MLB. We've used the SportsLine Projection Model and one of our experts to craft our Sunday MLB best bets, which include picks from Rockies vs. Brewers, Dodgers vs. Angels, and Cubs vs. Giants. According to the latest MLB ods at DraftKings, the Cubs are -124 money line favorites at home against the Giants. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 11 of the MLB season on a red-hot 17-5 run (77%) on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Rockies vs. Brewers: Kyle Freeland Under 16.5 outs recorded (+102)

Dodgers (-218) vs. Angels

Giants +1.5 (-208) vs. Cubs

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +336 (risk $100 to win $336, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Rockies vs. Brewers: Kyle Freeland Under 16.5 outs recorded (+102)

"Kyle Freeland is under this line in 8/10 starts this season, including 3/4 at home (and the one was notably in colder weather). Today will be warm, with typical hitter friendly conditions at Coors Field," SportsLine MLB expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Freeland's ERA is north of 8 at home, where he's traditionally struggled during the summer months. He'll face a patient Brewers lineup that's starting to heat up against lefty pitching (.787 OPS and a 126 wRC+ over the last three weeks)." Fade Freeland here, and claim $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Dodgers (-218) vs. Angels

The Dodgers briefly found themselves looking up at the Padres in the NL West standings earlier this year, but they've now opened up an eight-game lead in the division. Now they'll look to complete a sweep in the Freeway Series after winning 1-0 on Friday and 9-2 on Saturday. Emmet Sheehan will be on the mound for the Dodgers and he's posted a quality start in three of his last four outings. The model predicts that the Dodgers win in 72% of simulations. Back the Dodgers at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Giants +1.5 (-208) vs. Cubs

Sunday Night Baseball will pit the Chicago Cubs against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field, and the series will be on the line. The Giants pounded the Cubs 18-3 in the first game of the series on Friday, and then the Cubs bounced back with a 3-2 win on Saturday. Now rookie Trevor McDonald takes the mound for the Giants, while the Cubs will turn to Jameson Taillon, who has given up nine home runs in his last four starts. The model predicts that San Francisco covers in 68% of simulations. Back San Francisco at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more MLB picks on Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.