Use DraftKings promo code for $200 bonus bets by targeting France-England in 2026 World Cup third-place match

The third-place match of the 2026 World Cup takes place today with two of the world's most popular teams in France vs. England, creating another top chance to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Although France isn't playing for the top prize, French star Kylian Mbappe has plenty of motivation as he remains in the hunt for the World Cup Golden Boot. Mbappe is tied with Argentina's Lionel Messi for the most goals in the World Cup 2026, and SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is backing Mbappe to put Messi in a must-score spot in the final to match his number. Eimer is backing Mbappe as an anytime goalscorer as part of Saturday World Cup best bets at DraftKings.

SportsLine expert Brad Thomas has also weighed in on England vs. France at 5 p.m. ET, backing France to win on the 90-minute money line. Additionally, the SportsLine Projection Model has found value from Saturday's MLB primetime showdown of Yankees vs. Dodgers, backing Over 8.5 total runs as part of Saturday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

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Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

France to defeat England on 90-minute money line (-110)

(-110) Kylian Mbappe, France, anytime goalscorer (-145)

Dodgers vs. Yankees: Over 8.5 total runs (-114)

Looking to back any of these picks at DraftKings? Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

France to defeat England on 90-minute money line (-110)

"The third-place match always comes down to motivation, and it's hard to see England bouncing back after such a gut-wrenching loss to Argentina," SportsLine soccer expert Brad Thomas said. "Their midfield is also banged up. Declan Rice may not play, Elliot Anderson has logged a ton of minutes and could be rested, Bukayo Saka is nursing an injury, and Harry Kane has played a heavy workload all year, so don't be surprised if he's limited or sits. On the other side, you know Kylian Mbappe will be chasing the Golden Boot, so he'll be motivated to play. If this turns into a battle of depth, France has the edge, especially with Mbappe leading the way." Back France at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Kylian Mbappe, France, anytime goalscorer (-145)



"This match does count towards all World Cup awards," SportsLine expert Jon Eimer noted. "This means that even though France are out of the competition, Mbappe will be the one who is motivated to go for goals here. He is currently tied with Messi with eight goals apiece going into the final match. Messi and his Argentina squad will be playing the best defense in the world, so they'll probably struggle to find multiple goals, while Mbappe will be motivated to attack for the award." Back Mbappe at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Dodgers vs. Yankees: Over 8.5 total runs (-114)

The Dodgers and Yankees have two of the best offenses in baseball, with the Dodgers ranking third at 5.22 runs per game, and the Yankees eighth at 4.81 runs per game this season. The Dodgers are filled with superstars, such as Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Kyle Tucker and more, and even as the Yankees play without Aaron Judge, they still have offensive threats such as Cody Bellinger, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the emergence of Ben Rice. Dodgers starter Emmet Sheehan has a 4.81 ERA, and Yankees starter Ryan Weathers has allowed 10 runs (seven earned) over just 11 innings over his last three starts. The model projects the Over to hit in 58.9% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more World Cup, MLB picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the SportsLine experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the World Cup, MLB, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.