Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting Germany-Ivory Coast, 2026 World Cup, UFC

The 2026 World Cup continues on Saturday with four matches, plus the night caps off with a UFC Fight Night card after last week's historic UFC White House event, creating multiple chances to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Ecuador takes on Curacao at 8 p.m. ET, and after Curacao's six-goal loss to Germany in their opener, SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green expects another lopsided final, backing Ecuador to cover a 2.5-goal spread at +100 odds as part of Saturday World Cup best bets at DraftKings.

SportsLine expert Jon Eimer is expecting plenty of scoring in Germany vs. Ivory Coast at 4 p.m. ET, backing Over 2.5 total goals for Saturday best bets at DraftKings. Also, one of SportsLine's top UFC experts has locked in a pick on the main event of Manel Kape vs. Kyoji Horiguchi in a UFC Fight Night airing on Paramount+, with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Germany vs. Ivory Coast: Over 2.5 total goals (-170)

Ecuador (-2.5) vs. Curacao (+100)

Kyoji Horiguchi to defeat Manel Kape by decision (+250)

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +1011 (risk $100 to win $1011, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Germany vs. Ivory Coast: Over 2.5 total goals (-170)

"Scoring seven goals against Curacao doesn't translate into blowing out either of the other teams in this group," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "I do want to focus on a couple positives. Number one, and most importantly to me, every player on that pitch got involved. This isn't a German squad that funnels the ball to one single person over and over. This is a German squad that is encouraging everyone to play and press together."

About Ivory Coast, Eimer added, "I love, love, love, LOVE this Côte d'Ivoire team. I watched every second of their victory over Ecuador with bated breath. This is a team that won 1-0 as underdogs, and frankly, could have put in two or three goals if they were a bit more clinical in the end." Back the Over here and claim $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Ecuador (-2.5) vs. Curacao (+100)

"Germany brutally exposed Curacao's limitations by thrashing the Caribbean nation 7-1 at the weekend," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "The winning margin could easily have been higher, as the Germans created chances at will. Curaçao is the smallest nation to ever qualify for the World Cup - and it showed. Ecuador will be disappointed to lose 1-0 to Ivory Coast on Matchday 1, as they were the better team and hit the woodwork a couple of times, but they should bounce back with a comfortable win against this weak Curaçao team." Back Ecuador at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Kyoji Horiguchi to defeat Manel Kape by decision (+250)

"This is a fun match and I could see it going either way," SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley said. "Kape is the better pure striker and he has more KO power in his punches. Horiguchi is a very good striker, too, though and he can win minutes on the feet. He should have the overall wrestling/grappling edge, too, if he wants to mix that in. I think it should be closer to PK odds, so I'll side with Horiguchi." Back Horiguchi at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

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