Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting Golden Knights-Hurricanes, MLB, UFC on Saturday

The 2026 Stanley Cup Final has produced two wild games to begin the series, entering Saturday's Game 3 with the series tied, 1-1. Given the back-and-forth nature of the series, Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 3 is the perfect chance to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The series travels west to Las Vegas after two games in Carolina, and the SportsLine Project Model expects Vegas to protect home ice, backing the Golden Knights to win in its Saturday best bets at DraftKings.

The model has also found value in the MLB slate, backing the New York Yankees to defeat the Boston Red Sox for Saturday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Also, one of SportsLine's top MMA experts has locked in a pick for the main event of tonight's UFC Fight Night, which airs on Paramount+, between Belal Muhammad vs. Gabriel Bonfim. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 11 of the MLB season on a red-hot 17-5 run (77%) on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Golden Knights (-112) vs. Hurricanes

Yankees (-136) vs. Red Sox

Gabriel Bonfim to defeat Belal Muhammad by KO/TKO/DQ or submission (+185)

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +836 (risk $100 to win $836, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Golden Knights (-112) vs. Hurricanes

The Golden Knights return to Vegas, where they are 6-2 this postseason, including 3-0 in their last three home games. Vegas split the two games in Carolina, dropping Game 2 on Thursday in overtime. The Golden Knights took a 2-0 lead in Game 2, and even after Carolina scored three straight, they showed resolve to net the equalizer before falling in overtime. Vegas went 3-0 at home when it won the Cup in 2023, and the model projects the Golden Knights to protect home ice once again, with Vegas winning in 54% of simulations. Back the Golden Knights here, and claim $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Yankees (-118) vs. Red Sox

The Yankees are starting Will Warren, and they are 10-2 as a team in his starts this season. Warren has a 3.22 ERA and 1.20 WHIP this season, and he's coming off allowing no earned runs (but three unearned runs) in six innings against the Athletics on Sunday. Warren hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in 10 of his 12 starts this season. Boston is starting Ranger Suarez, who has allowed nine runs over his last two starts. The Yankees have a 10-win advantage over the Red Sox this season, and the model projects the Yankees to win in 61% of simulations. Back the Yankees at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Gabriel Bonfim to defeat Belal Muhammad by KO/TKO/DQ or submission (+185)

"This is a close fight and the longer it goes, the more it should favor Muhammad," SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley said. "He is the better wrestler in this one and if Bonfim slows down then I would like him to be the better striker as well. Bonfim is going to be better early and more dangerous with KO's and submissions, and most of the early finish equity is on his side. I am going to take Bonfim to get a finish in the first two rounds." Back Bonfim at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more Stanley Cup, MLB, UFC picks on Saturday?

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